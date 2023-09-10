Patriots vs. Eagles game day roster: New England’s O-line depth will be tested in Week 1

The New England Patriots will open their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and they will be several starters short.

The impact of that will be felt especially along the offensive line. With starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu both ruled out, the Patriots need to turn to their depth options against one of the most talented defensive fronts in all of football. Rookie Atonio Mafi is likely to fill one starting spot, with either Jake Andrews or Sidy Sow possibly filling the others.

With that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man game day roster for Week 1.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery

Wide receiver (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive tackle (5): Trent Brown, Calvin Anderson, Sidy Sow, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line (3): David Andrews, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews

Interior defensive line (6): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale

Defensive edge (2): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche

Linebacker (6): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board, Calvin Munson (PS)

Cornerback (5): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Ameer Speed

Safety (5): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Brenden Schooler

Specialists (3): K Chad Ryland, P/H Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona

Besides their personnel shortcomings along the offensive line, the Patriots will also be without starting outside wide receiver DeVante Parker. The veteran wideout is dealing with a knee injury, opening the door for even more rookies — Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte — to see extended playing time.

Elsewhere, the Patriots decided to deactivate edge Anfernee Jennings. That might be a sign that second-round draft pick Keion White is in line for an increased role.

In total, the Patriots will dress 11 rookie players against the Eagles. The average age of their game day roster is still 26.6 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (6): LB Anfernee Jennings, G Michael Onwenu, WR DeVante Parker, DT Sam Roberts, G Cole Strange, CB Shaun Wade

Practice squad (13): DB Joshuah Bledsoe, WR/QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, WR T.J. Luther, LB Ronnie Perkins, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., WR Jalen Reagor, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OT Andrew Stueber, P Corliss Waitman

Injured reserve return (3): CB Jack Jones, OL Riley Reiff, WR Tyquan Thornton

Reserve/PUP (2): S Cody Davis, DE Trey Flowers

Exempt/Left squad (1): QB Matt Corral

The Patriots ruled out the aforementioned Michael Onwenu, Cole Strange and DeVante Parker, but they are not the only starter-level players missing against the Eagles. Cornerback Jack Jones, for example, was sent on injured reserve on Saturday because of a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games as a result.

Kickoff for the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.