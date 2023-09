Jones to Henry and the Pats are on the board! : #PHIvsNE on CBS : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/dfCLxTsQEO

The first half of their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles has been a struggle for the New England Patriots offense, but the team is one the board now. Mac Jones found Hunter Henry in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to cut the deficit from 16-0 to 16-7.