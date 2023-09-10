New team captain Hunter Henry encouraged by Patriots’ resiliency in loss to Eagles

The New England Patriots found themselves in an early hole in their regular season opener against one of the NFL’s top teams. Giving the ball to the Philadelphia Eagles on back-to-back plays, they were down 16-0 before the first quarter had even ended.

At that point, and with three straight three-and-outs afterwards, it appeared the game might be getting out of hand for the Patriots. And while they eventually did come short, losing 25-20, the fact that they still had a chance to win late in the game was an encouraging development for one of the team’s leaders.

“I loved the way that we fought as a full team,” newly-minted captain Hunter Henry told reporters after the contest.

“Obviously did not start the way we wanted to start at all. But for no one to back down and continue to compete play after play after play — I mean, that’s a great football team over there, it really is. They beat us today. But I was proud of the way we competed and continued to fight. We didn’t come out with the result that we wanted, but I was proud of that fight.”

The Patriots went on a rally late in the second quarter, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to pull within two points at the half. Philadelphia extended its lead through the third and early fourth quarters, but New England ultimately came within 20 yards of a victory.

Henry played a key role in that. One of the Patriots’ most productive players against Philadelphia, he caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Ultimately, though, the team will start 0-1 for a third year in a row. For Henry, however, the foundation that had been built is a strong one.

“It’s obviously not how you want to start the season, that wasn’t our plan at all. We got smacked in the face really early,” he said. “But it was just executing each play at the highest level that you can. Even if you get beat, just shake it off and go to the next play. I feel like, in the first half, the way that we did — we have a resilient bunch for sure. We could have tucked it in and let them just run all over us, but we didn’t.

“Obviously, we didn’t come out in the second half very well and execute, have to be better there, but I love the fight. Excited to continue to get better with this group.”