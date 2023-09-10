Kendrick Bourne has event-filled day in New England’s season opener

Facing a third-and-five on the New England Patriots first offensive drive of the day, Mac Jones looked for the reliable Kendrick Bourne to move the chains. The opposite happened.

A high ball from Jones in the rain bounced off Bourne’s bare hands and right into the arms of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darius Slay. The corner took it 70 yards to the house to give the Eagles a quick 10-0.

“Just react faster, bat the ball down,” Bourne said postgame. “But it’s good to go through adversity, testing us. Tested in a tough situation and I think we responded well.”

With Philadelphia eventually extended their lead to 16-0, Jones knew he needed to go back to Bourne even though the receiver had the early mishap.

Responding well is exactly what Bourne did when Jones went back his way. The receiver saw a team-high 11 targets and hauled in six for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

“He kept fighting,” Jones said. “I know that about KB. We’ve kind of been in these situations far too often. We’re behind and I know that’s my go-to guy.”

After hauling in just one total touchdown last season, Bourne already eclipsed that mark in just one game after he beat both of Philadelphia’s top corners, Darius Slay and James Bradberry, for scores on Sunday.

“Good to score, man” Bourne said after the game.

It still wasn't all perfect for Bourne, who saw a third-and-12 pass fall through his hands late in the fourth quarter with New England still trailing. Despite Slay appearing to get away with some contact, Bourne took accountability for the drop.

“Drop honestly, man,” Bourne explained. “So, I gotta make the catch. Tough catches, you know I pride myself on making tough catches. Pretty bummed about that one. Want to show up for my team in all areas. Touchdowns are cool, everything cool, but a big play like that would have change the momentum even more.

“Just practicing, focusing, looking it all the way in even when it’s a crowded, tight catch like that. I know I can make that catch, next time I will.”

Despite not being able to complete the comeback on Sunday, the involvement for Bourne was a welcomed sight for the Patriots after the receiver’s tumultuous 2022 season. Continued involvement for Bourne should lead to better offensive performance for New England, something the receiver believes they showed signs of on Sunday.

“We definitely feel like we can play with any team. Just keep improving every day, not feeling like we arrived” he said. “Just playing our game, playing within the scheme. Just making the plays when they come.