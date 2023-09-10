New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his fifth 300-yard passing game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He also tossed three touchdowns in the same game for just the fourth time in his career.

While the box score may have hinted that Jones had an impressive start to the season, the quarterback felt differently.

It started early on Sunday, as the Patriots found themselves in an all too familiar hole trailing 16-0. It was a result of what Jones described as poor plays from himself.

“I really didn’t throw any good passes on the first drive,” Jones said postgame. So, definitely a slow start, and it starts with me. Just got to watch the tape and clean it up, but definitely felt like we fought hard.

“Rookies played really well. The offensive line played really well. The skill players played really well. So, definitely let the team down tonight. Couldn’t score early, and we just fell behind because of me, and I put it on myself.”

On New England’s first offensive drive of the day, Jones’ pass to Kendrick Bourne ended in the hands of Eagles’ defensive back Darius Slay. The corner took it 70 yards to the house to extend the visitor’s early lead.

“That one I threw too high in the rain,” Jones said. “That’s going to happen. It was a bad throw.”

Despite the early deficit and slow start, Jones and the Patriots’ offense eventually heated up. That included touchdown tosses to Hunter Henry and Bourne to bring New England to within two entering halftime, then another strike to Bourne late in the second-half to again make it a one-score game.

But, New England could never land their final punch. Jones and the offense got two final shots to win the game in the final three minutes, but could not capitalize on the opportunities.

“Yeah, not good by me,” Jones explained. “They gave me the ball twice to win the game, and I couldn’t do it. I just got to go back and watch and see what I can do better, but as a quarterback, that hurts; right? You get a chance to win the game twice and can’t do it.”

“You just got to learn from it. You only get so many opportunities in the NFL to do that, and I felt like I definitely let the team down. ... At the most critical times. I played my worst.”

While the quarterback took the blame for the result, his teammates disagreed. Despite Jones explaining he “let the defense down”, Matthew Judon stated otherwise.

“I think as a quarterback, that's how you got to come up here and talk to [the media],” Judon said. “We don't care about that. Mac went out there and played his butt off. It was unfortunate we got a couch bad calls, couple penalties here and there.

“We can't put that loss on Mac. Mac played his butt off and every opportunity that he had, he made them count. As a defense, we got to do a better job of just keep getting him the ball back.”

Some of Jones’ new skill position players sided with Judon’s point of view.

“Mac played great all day,” Mike Gesicki said. “He was locked in and was putting the ball where it had to go. I love having 10 back there as our leader. He was locked in all day from the first down.”

“Mac definitely balled out today,” Ezekiel Elliott added. “Lights were on and he was on. He did a great job. We started slow but he got us going.”

Jones will get his first chance to rebound back at home next week against the Miami Dolphins. His teammates are ready to follow him into battle.

“I’ll just say this about Mac, man. I’ll go to battle with number 10 any day of the week,” Hunter Henry said postgame. “I love competing with that guy every single day, and I’ll go to war with him wherever it is, man — conditions cold, rainy, beautiful day, a hot day, whatever it is. The dude’s a competitor, and it’s fun to go out there and play with a guy like that.”