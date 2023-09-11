3 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles

The New England Patriots dropped their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 on Sunday. Here’s who caught our eye for better or worse.

Winner: TE Hunter Henry. The newly named captain looked like his 2021 self for the Patriots on Sunday. Henry hauled in five passes for 56 yards and New England’s first score of the year against Philadelphia. Among his five receptions was an impressive one-handed snag on fourth down late in the game.

Loser: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was a slow start for Smith-Schuster in his first game as a Patriot. The receiver hauled in just four catches on seven targets for 33 yards and had a third-down drop on a low pass from Mac Jones. It was also noteworthy to see Smith-Schuster on the sideline for New England’s final offensive play of the game.

Winner: Rookies. New England dressed 11 rookies in their season opener and it was an impressive debut for the majority of the class. First-rounder Christian Gonzalez had several tackles and a sack, while also came up with a key pass deflection on fourth down late in the game. Keion White and Marte Mapu also saw a fair share of snaps with White generating multiple pressures throughout despite working against two-time All Pro Lane Johnson.

“As a rookie, those three guys had a lot of big plays,” Matthew Judon said. “They handled it tonight exceptionally. They went out there and played their butts off.”

In addition, Demario Douglas hauled in four passes for 40 yards while Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer passed their first tests in a rainy Gillette Stadium.

Loser: WR Kayshon Boutte. The one rookie who may have wanted a few plays back on Sunday was Boutte, who had several learning moments in his first NFL game. It was twice where Boutte hauled in a ball along the sideline but failed to get his second foot down in bounds — one being New England’s final fourth down attempt. It was, however, a promising sight to see Boutte on the field so much in his NFL debut.

Winner: S Jabrill Peppers. In the first game without Devin McCourty patrolling the secondary, Peppers had himself a strong afternoon. His most notable play came late in the fourth quarter when the physical safety popped Jalen Hurts to force a fumble. But, Peppers also had a few strong coverage plays, which included a pass breakup along the left sideline after he reacted and ran all the way from centerfield to make the play.

Honorable mentions: