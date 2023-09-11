New England Patriots links 9/11/23 - Week 1 Overreaction Monday

Sunday was a wild ride at our house. Everyone antsy, excited and overstimulated at the start made for some absurd overreactions in the first quarter. I was pretty amped up too, but more of a silent sufferer when the offense began digging itself that ugly, too-familiar looking hole to start the season. The tone changed as the offense found its footing. Mac Jones led some good-looking scoring drives and was able to move the ball. The defense held up strong and gave the Pats a couple of opportunities at the end to win the game. Mac Jones not able to finish with a score was a disappointment. So while I can’t go full Rah-Rah here right now, there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

What I was looking for: No stupid penalties, false starts, delays of game, confusion, etc... The game wasn’t as clean as I had hoped to see, but it got better. The effort was there. Most of the offenses that played yesterday weren’t very good — probably because a lot of teams kept their QBs and starters out of preseason. Rainy conditions didn’t help so I’ll reserve judgment on all the drops. We have a few days to digest this one before it’s on to Miami and a national spotlight on Sunday night.

