New England Patriots links 9/11/23 - Week 1 Overreaction Monday

Sunday was a wild ride at our house. Everyone antsy, excited and overstimulated at the start made for some absurd overreactions in the first quarter. I was pretty amped up too, but more of a silent sufferer when the offense began digging itself that ugly, too-familiar looking hole to start the season. The tone changed as the offense found its footing. Mac Jones led some good-looking scoring drives and was able to move the ball. The defense held up strong and gave the Pats a couple of opportunities at the end to win the game. Mac Jones not able to finish with a score was a disappointment. So while I can’t go full Rah-Rah here right now, there are plenty of reasons for optimism.
What I was looking for: No stupid penalties, false starts, delays of game, confusion, etc... The game wasn’t as clean as I had hoped to see, but it got better. The effort was there. Most of the offenses that played yesterday weren’t very good — probably because a lot of teams kept their QBs and starters out of preseason. Rainy conditions didn’t help so I’ll reserve judgment on all the drops. We have a few days to digest this one before it’s on to Miami and a national spotlight on Sunday night.
TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Eagles at Patriots. Mac Jones sets career highs in completions; First-round draft pick DB Christian Gonzalez starts, records sack and key 4th down pass breakup; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Eagles stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Eagles in the regular-season opener. 1. Play of the game: Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard touchdown.
- Mike Dussault shares 5 Keys from the opening loss to Eagles. 1. Patriots start sloppy.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Eagles.
- Announcement: Robert Kraft expedites process to place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - David Andrews - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Hunter Henry.
- Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony. (9 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bruce Castleberry gives us the lies, damned lies, and statistics: What to make of Pats after 1 game. ‘So kudos to the Pats for being able to be within hailing distance of a win in the final minutes. But the messy early mistakes were just too much to overcome.’
- Karen Guregian points out the critical element missing from Mac Jones’ performance. On two occasions, the defense got him the ball back late in the fourth quarter with a chance to convert for the go-ahead score against the Eagles. Twice, he failed.
- Chris Mason believes a revitalized Kendrick Bourne is a game-changer for the Patriots.
- Mark Daniels hears how the players on offense are feeling confident in the team’s direction even after the loss.
- Stephen Hewitt notes the Patriots’ offensive line punched above its weight class respectfully for most of Sunday’s opener, holding firm against one of the best defensive lines in football. But when it mattered most late, the Eagles showcased why they’re the better unit.
- Dakota Randall relays Bill Belichick defending his decision to not kick a field goal late against the Eagles.
- Mark Daniels notes Kayshon Boutte laments his missed opportunity. He was on the field when it mattered most and came inches away from making one of the biggest catches of the night.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights rookie CB Christian Gonzalez who thoroughly impressed his teammates and left a mark in his memorable NFL debut.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from Sunday’s loss.
- Matt Vautour was disappointed at the underwhelming ceremony for Tom Brady. No statue? No retired No. 12?
- Tim Crowley highlights Tony Romo discussing the positives shown by the Patriots in Week 1. ‘I think the Patriots are going to be just fine this year’.
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Game Center (NFL.com) Eagles at Patriots Week 1: Drives, stats, replay.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Eagles hold off Patriots for a 25-20 win.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 1: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Patriots offense rides the roller coaster. ...Overall, it wasn’t the prettiest outing, but it was better than the offense New England rolled out last season.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 1 Takeaways: 49ers best team in NFL; Packers talented around Jordan Love; Plus, there is no player like Tyreek Hill, a great day for Commanders fans, Jim Schwartz’s impact in Cleveland, a big Rams win and much more. “Patriots rookie corner Christian Gonzalez had a really nice pro debut—and his emergence as a real factor is, as I see it, what could push the New England defense from a really good one to a unit capable of challenge the league’s best offenses.”
- Gary Gramling (The Messenger) Sunday Freakout: Tua Tagovailoa lights up Los Angeles; Plus, Patriots look like the Patriots, a new day for the Browns defense, Burrow’s brutal day, life lessons for rookie QBs, the 49ers wreck an August powerhouse and much more.
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) All the NFL Week 1 Reactions: From Jordan Love to the Game Patriots to Dak’s Tattoo; Plus, the 49ers take out their leftover frustrations in Pittsburgh, a long day for rookie QBs and Justin Herbert’s inability to close it out.
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Week 1 Insights: What we learned about every team, game by game. Tua Tagovailoa wins a shootout against Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo spoils Sean Payton’s return, Jordan Love shows why he was ready to take over for Aaron Rodgers, the Eagles survive Mac Jones and the Patriots, and more.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 1: Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence back up hype, Niners make statement, rookies shine.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 1: Big questions, risers, fallers and takeaways. Can the Patriots start faster in Week 2? Self-inflicted mistakes helped put the Patriots into a 16-0 hole, which made life more difficult than it had to be. More
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 1 grades. Patriots: B-, Eagles: B. ‘Give credit to the Patriots for outgaining the Eagles in this game, as Bill Belichick’s team could have packed it in after being down 16-0.’
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL winners and losers. Losers: Patriots. “It isn’t bad that the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most teams will lose to the Eagles. It’s that the Patriots probably should have won. ... The Patriots looked competitive and they should be all season. ...But the Patriots had a shot to beat one of the NFL’s best teams and let it slip away. Given their tough schedule, they’ll regret that loss.”
- James Dator (SBNation) Week 1 winners and losers: Nobody was ready to play football in the NFL’s saddest opening Sunday. ‘Of the 28 quarterbacks who played on Sunday only five managed to throw for more than 250 yards. It was a weird list too: Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Mac Jones.’
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots put Matt Corral on exempt/left squad list. ‘The designation drops Corral from the team’s 53-man roster, but he can return to the team at any time and is not eligible to sign with another team while he remains on the list.’
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Tom Brady to immediately get inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame as Robert Kraft waives waiting period for QB
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell tiptoes around the potential problems arising from the NFL’s gambling money grab.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Matt Ryan met with ‘28-3’ dig from his partner in broadcast booth debut.
