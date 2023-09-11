The New England Patriots lost a hard-fought game against the Philadelphia Eagles on opening night at Gillette Stadium. Coming out flat-footed they found themselves in an early 16-0 hole, but eventually clawed their way back into the contest only to come up just short in the end again with a final score of 25-20.

It wasn’t perfect, but the Patriots fought hard, and competed well against one of the NFL’s most talented teams. So, with that said, let’s clean out the notebook and take a look at the following quick-hit takeaways.

1. The New England defense is legit: The Patriots’ defense was facing a tough task on Sunday, going against one of the best offenses in the league with playmakers all over the field. And yet, they were held to only one touchdown that came on a short field after an Ezekiel Elliott fumble in the first quarter.

Other than that and a pick-six, it was only field goals for the Eagles, and they were held under 300 yards of total offense for the game.

“There’s no secret potion to it. It just comes down to everybody being on the same page, understanding the situation that we’re in, as far as third down or fourth down, and just recognizing what Philly gave to us,” said Ja’Whaun Bentley after the game. “I thought we did a solid job of that. Obviously, you want to come out with the win, but I thought we put ourselves in a great position.”

Fellow linebacker Matthew Judon echoed those thoughts.

“I believe that we just know what our defense can do. We know how we can move pieces,” he said. “Everybody’s interchangeable. Just making him have to read our defense. We’re not trying to let him or any other offense dictate the game. We’re trying to dictate the game; we’re trying to be aggressive.”

To play that well against a dominant offense was impressive, and an encouraging sign of things to come. If the defense continues to play the way they have, the Patriots are going to be in most games this season.

2. Mac Jones looks fine: The Patriots’ starting quarterback was far from perfect on Sunday, but he played a very good game overall. He finished with three touchdowns and 316 passing yards — a number that could have been higher if not for some drops by Patriots receivers.

Jones’ touchdown to Hunter Henry was a perfectly thrown, and perfectly timed, pass. He also made some good reads and throws in tough conditions. He also had some balls that he surely would like back, like the one that got a bit away from him that ended up being picked and returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay.

Jones shouldered the blame for New England’s loss after the game, but other such as teammate Mike Gesicki sang his praises.

“Mac played great all day. He was locked in and was putting the ball where it had to go. I love having 10 back there as our leader. He was locked in all day from the first down.”

Nonetheless, if Jones plays the way he did on Sunday all season long, the Patriots offense is going to be productive. Like everyone else, he needs to continue evolving as the year goes on, but his early performance was a step in the right direction after a rough 2022.

3. Same-old, same-old for the Patriots offense: Unfortunately, what we saw on Sunday was a lot of the same from the Patriots. They made mistakes at the beginning of the game, dug themselves a hole, fought to climb out of it, but were ultimately unable to get the win.

The offense looked better than it did last year, but there were still too many unforced errors that put them behind the 8-ball at the beginning of the game. There were some positives, too, but the errors cannot be consistently made like they were last year, and at the beginning of the game. They also had far too many dropped passes, and two turnovers.

That is something that they are going to have to clean up moving forward.

4. Kayshon Boutte’s feet need work: The Patriots were without DeVante Parker in Week 1, and so rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were thrown into the rotation in their first ever career games. Douglas looked good and finished with four catches for 40 yards.

Boutte, on the other hand, did a nice job getting open, but had two sideline balls that he was unable to come down with. One of them was on third down, and the other on fourth down with the game on the line. On both plays, the sixth-round draft pick created separation and made the catch, but was only able to get one foot down.

“You know, there are opportunities that came our way today that everybody got to make,” Boutte told MassLive after the game. “And I felt like that was my opportunity. We practice it day in and day out. That’s something I feel like I could’ve caught.”

Given his hands and ability to separate, Boutte has a chance to become an impact player for the Patriots. However, he needs to clean up his play to avoid a repeat of Sunday’s close calls.

5. Christian Gonzalez steps up: The Patriots were hoping to draft a lockdown corner in the first round when they took Christian Gonzalez 17th overall. Against the Eagles, they trusted him to be just that.

Despite being matched up against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on Sunday, he held his own. Gonzalez was not perfect, and he certainly gave up a few passes, but he made some nice tackles, and, with the game on the line, dove in front of Smith for a fourth-down pass to break it up.

That is what the Patriots were looking for, and it appears Gonzalez is going to be a very good cornerback for them if he can stay on his trajectory. He will face another tough test this coming week, and throughout the season really, but it looks like he should be ready.

6. The offensive line holds up surprisingly well: There were serious questions about the Patriots offensive line heading into Sunday, and with starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu both not being able to go against one of the best fronts in football, they were well founded. The guys who did end up taking the field, meanwhile, played well — especially when you consider that they started two rookies at the guard spots, and Calvin Anderson, who just started practicing, at right tackle.

It wasn’t perfect, obviously, but the line played significantly better than expected, and there should be some optimism with them moving forward. The group was not able to get much of a push in the rushing game, but as a whole performed reasonably well given the circumstances.

“I love the way our guys collected together,” said Anderson after the game. “We have some really tough-minded guys up front and it starts with [David Andrews]. We’ve got a bunch of tough-minded guys ready to get prepared for next week. I’m happy about that, and we have to carry it forward.”

7. Should Bill Belichick have taken the points? One of the most controversial decisions in the game came in the fourth quarter. With the Patriots trailing by eight points with about 10 minutes left in the game, and having all three timeouts still at their disposal, the Patriots elected to go for it on 4th-and-3 at the Philly 17 instead of kicking the field goal.

At the time, it looked like they should have just taken the points, and that turned out to be a costly decision for them. Personally, however, I don’t hate the fact that they were aggressive on offense. They put their trust in the unit and were not able to make the play, but I think that shows you how they feel about the offense.

“It’s cool that we’re going for it on the fourth down, it shows our confidence,” said Kendrick Bourne after the game. “I think it puts pressure on other teams, like, ‘You guys are confident that they’ll get it.’ I think we’ll do better in the next situations.”

There will be much debate about the decision this week, but the process cannot be overlooked in light of the result. The Patriots were trying to be aggressive in an apparent sign of trust in Mac Jones and the offense, which can be taken as a good sign.

This type of aggressiveness throughout the season can pay but dividends moving forward.

8. Kendrick Bourne has an up and down game: Speaking of Kendrick Bourne, he had a pair of touchdown catches, and finished with six receptions for 64 yards. He also had a costly drop on a third down late in the fourth quarter and was not able to come down with a high pass from Mac Jones resulting in the aforementioned pick-six.

All in all, Bourne was a great target for Jones, and they have some real chemistry together. He needs to clean up his mistakes, though, if the Patriots are going to win by trusting him.

The situation might look different with a healthy DeVante Parker in the lineup, but Bourne had four more targets than anyone else on the team and needs to make more of those opportunities. He showed what he can do, he just needs to show it more consistently throughout the year.

9. The GOAT returns: At halftime, the Patriots honored Tom Brady, and it was nothing short of fantastic. Brady came out to his standard walk-on song, Public Service Announcement, and did his signature fist pump in the end zone after sprinting down the sideline. Robert Kraft then announced that they would be waiving the four-year wait period for the Patriots Hall of Fame, and they would be inducting him on June 12, 2024.

It was a fitting ceremony, and great to see Brady back in Foxborough. The belief is that his No. 12 will be retired in June, and he might even sign a ceremonial one-day contract, but regardless of what happens: it should be a great event inside Gillette Stadium.

Brady is the greatest player of all time, and deserves all the accolades that he gets. You would have to think that the ceremony in June will be one of the hottest tickets in town for the self-proclaimed “Patriot for life.”

10. Prime time just around the corner: The Patriots continue their season against the Miami Dolphins next weekend on Sunday Night Football. The task will be a tough one, with the Dolphins having put up 36 points in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They also gave up 34, though, so the New England offense should have some chances against this defense.

The game will be the first divisional matchup of the season, and one that the Patriots need to win to avoid falling further behind in the AFC East. Whether they will be able to do that remains to be seen, but there should be some optimism about the game after what we saw on Sunday.

Thanks for reading along, and I’m looking forward to a great season with everyone this year. Let me know in the comments what you thought of the game, and my takeaways.