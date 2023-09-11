For the first time since 2009, the New England Patriots opened a regular season without Devin McCourty in the lineup. The long-time starting safety and team captain had announced his retirement earlier this year, leaving the defense without one of its most important and productive players of the last decade-plus.

The question quickly became how they would replace him, and the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles gave us some hints. It appears former first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers, now in his second season with the club, will spearhead the efforts to replace McCourty alongside fourth-year safety Kyle Dugger.

Out of the Patriots’ 66 defensive snaps versus Philadelphia, Peppers played 58. Dugger, meanwhile, did not leave the field at all and went wire-to-wire for just the second time in his career.

While New England is a game-plan defense that will mix and match its personnel according to the opponent, it is clear that Dugger and Peppers will be central to the plans at the safety position. The rest of the group — Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills, Marte Mapu — will likely be used on more of a rotational basis.

As for the other usage-based takeaways from the Patriots’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles, here is our weekly snap count report.

Offense

Total snaps: 80

QB Mac Jones* (80; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (80; 100%), LG Atonio Mafi* (80; 100%), C David Andrews* (80; 100%), RG Sidy Sow* (80; 100%), RT Calvin Anderson* (80; 100%), WR Kendrick Bourne* (73; 91%), TE Hunter Henry* (63; 79%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (58; 72%), WR Kayshon Boutte (55; 69%), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster* (43; 54%), WR Demario Douglas (33; 41%), TE Mike Gesicki* (33; 41%), RB Ezekiel Elliott (28; 35%), RB/WR Ty Montgomery II (7; 9%), TE Pharaoh Brown (6; 8%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (1; 1%)

*denotes starter

The Patriots offense played a high number of snaps against the Eagles, with six players on the field for all 80 of them. Besides quarterback Mac Jones, the offensive line — including rookie guards Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow filling in for the injured Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, respectively — also went the distance on Sunday.

The No. 1 skill position player in terms of snaps was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who finished as the team leader in targets (11) and who caught six passes for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Next to Bourne, who missed just seven snaps on the day, the Patriots moved several players in and out of the lineup. Among them was cornerback/wide receiver hybrid Marcus Jones, who played one snap on offense versus Philadelphia.

Rhamondre Stevenson, in the meantime, was the clear leader in the running back club house. His 58 snaps were more than the combined output of Ezekiel Elliott (28) and Ty Montgomery (7), and he finished with a team-high 18 touches for 89 total yards.

The tight ends were, unsurprisingly, led by Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. The former was one of the most active players in terms of snaps and production — 5 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD — while the latter saw regular action as a No. 2 alongside him as well.

What stands out regardless of position is that the Patriots put considerable trust in members of their rookie class. Not only did the aforementioned Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow start, wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas were also given extended snaps.

Defense

Total snaps: 66

S Kyle Dugger* (66; 100%), CB Christian Gonzalez* (66; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (66; 100%), S Jabrill Peppers* (58; 88%), CB Jonathan Jones* (53; 80%), ED Matthew Judon* (50; 76%), CB Myles Bryant* (44; 67%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (41; 62%), DT Davon Godchaux* (41; 62%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (37; 56%), DT Christian Barmore* (37; 56%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (31; 47%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (24; 36%), ED Josh Uche (24; 36%), ED Keion White (23; 35%), DT Daniel Ekuale (19; 29%), S Adrian Phillips (17; 26%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (10; 15%), LB/S Marte Mapu (9; 14%), S Jalen Mills (9; 14%)

*denotes starter

The aforementioned Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers led the safety group, but they were not the only players at the position to see the field. Adrian Phillips chipped in 17 snaps, with Jalen Mills playing nine. Even third-round rookie Marte Mapu lined up at safety on occasion: three of his 14 defensive snaps saw him line up in a free safety spot.

The rest of the secondary saw no surprises. First-round rookie Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones were the starters on the outside, with Myles Bryant having an active day in the slot. The same was true for the fourth member of the group: Marcus Jones, who saw action on offense and special teams as well, played 24 snaps and registered a fumble recovery.

Up front, New England used its expected cast of characters. Deatrich Wise Jr., Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy anchored the defensive line, with Matthew Judon the top option on the edge. The Patriots also brought a pair of second-round draft picks Josh Uche and rookie Keion White — into the mix on occasion; White in particular looked very promising despite going against a seasoned Philadelphia offensive line.

The Patriots also went business as usual at linebacker, with Ja’Whaun Bentley leading the way. Playing all 66 defensive snaps, the team captain also played a part in replacing Devin McCourty: he wore the communication device in his helmet and therefore served as the on-field signal caller for the entire unit.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 29

S Brenden Schooler (27; 93%), LB Chris Board (27; 93%), WR Matthew Slater (27; 93%), LB Jahlani Tavai (22; 76%), S Adrian Phillips (22; 76%), CB Ameer Speed (17; 59%), S Kyle Dugger (14; 48%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (14; 48%), LB Calvin Munson (14; 48%), S Jabrill Peppers (13; 45%), RB/WR/KR Ty Montgomery II (12; 41%), LB/S Marte Mapu (12; 41%), ED Keion White (11; 38%), ED Josh Uche (10; 34%), CB/WR/PR Marcus Jones (9; 31%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (8; 28%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (8; 28%), P/H Bryce Baringer (7; 24%), LS Joe Cardona (7; 24%), CB Myles Bryant (6; 21%), DT Daniel Ekuale (6; 21%), K Chad Ryland (6; 21%), CB Christian Gonzalez (5; 17%), G Atonio Mafi (2; 7%), OT Calvin Anderson (2; 7%), G Sidy Sow (2; 7%), OT Trent Brown (2; 7%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (2; 7%), OL Jake Andrews (2; 7%), OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (2; 7%), ED Matthew Judon (1; 3%)

The Patriots’ core special teamers look like they have all summer. Team captain Matthew Slater joined Chris Board and Brenden Schooler atop the list, playing 27 snaps each. Next on the list were Jahlani Tavai, who continues to see heavy action on both defense and in the kicking game, as well as Adrian Phillips.

Phillips’ 26 percent defensive playing time share was the second-lowest of his Patriots career and lowest since the 2020 regular season finale. However, he continued to play a sizable role in the kicking game and, among other responsibilities, again served as the personal protector on punt plays.

In the return department, Marcus Jones ran back punts — not a s surprise given that he was a first-team All-Pro last season. The kickoff return duties, meanwhile, fell to Ty Montgomery. The veteran averaged 31 yards on his two runbacks, with a high of 43.

Just like the offense and defense, the Patriots also relied heavily on rookie players in the kicking game. Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer looked good at their kicker and punter spots, respectively, with cornerback Ameer Speed ranking sixth on the team with 17 total snaps in the game’s third phase.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OT Vederian Lowe

No surprises on the DNP list. Bailey Zappe is the Patriots’ No. 2 quarterback and for now appears to keep that role despite his initial release ahead of roster cutdowns. Vederian Lowe may or may not be atop Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on the offensive tackle depth chart, but as opposed to his fellow trade acquisition did not see any kicking game snaps.

Inactive

WR DeVante Parker, CB Shaun Wade, ED Anfernee Jennings, G Cole Strange, G Michael Onwenu, DT Sam Roberts

The Patriots were without the aforementioned Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, but they were not the only starters absent versus the Eagles: wide receiver DeVante Parker was ruled out as well, having been limited in practice with a knee injury recently. The other inactives, meanwhile, were all healthy scratches.