You can say a lot of things about the New England Patriots of the post-Tom Brady era. One thing they are not, however, is boring.

Sunday’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles was more of the same. With Brady in attendance as a much-celebrated guest of honor, the team led by his successor — third-year quarterback Mac Jones — fought tooth and nail against one of the NFL’s most talented teams. In the end, the Patriots’ efforts were not enough and they lost 25-20.

The game itself followed a script that has become all too familiar over the last few years. New England fell behind early, largely due to self-inflicted mistakes, showed some strong resiliency to fight its way back into the contest, and eventually came up short.

The Patriots played multiple such games last season — the losses against Chicago, Las Vegas and Cincinnati were all painted on that same frustrating canvas. For one reason or another, New England lost all three of those contests, just like the one against the Eagles on Sunday.

A common theme in all of them was the Patriots’ inability to make the plays when they needed to be made.

There were no massive gut-punch breakdowns like the ill-fated lateral versus the Raiders or the Rhamondre Stevenson fumble just yards from the end zone against the Bengals. However, the performance versus Philadelphia still was not consistent enough to help New England earn the victory — from turnovers, to ill-timed penalties, to dropped passes, to not getting the feet down on two crucial plays.

For being a team that prides itself on doing the little things right to win on the margins, the Patriots continue to fall short of expectations. Against a team as talented as the Eagles, that is very much a death sentence.

“You’ve got to be your best at the most crucial moments — penalties, different things throughout the game,” said center David Andrews during his postgame press conference. “Clean up. We have to be better. That’s kind of on us. Hats off to them, they’re a really good football team. Really good football team. But it’s hard to beat a good football team when you’re trying to beat yourself, and we did a little bit of that.”

The Patriots started the game in the worst possible fashion.

After giving up a field goal to one of the league’s most potent offenses, quarterback Mac Jones threw a pick-six to put his team behind 10-0. Then, on the very next play from scrimmage, running back Ezekiel Elliott lost his first fumble in almost two years. Five plays later — including a sack that was negated on a defensive penalty — New England was down 16-0.

New England appeared to be dead in the water at that point, but the reigning NFC champions were unable to deliver the final blow. A large part of that was the Patriots simply refusing to mail it in.

The defense, from that point one, played lights out. It forced four straight punts, followed by three straight field goals, a fumble, and a turnover on downs. This allowed the offense to slowly chip away at the deficit: the score went from 16-0 in the first quarter to 16-14 at the half, and to 25-20 late in the fourth quarter.

After Jabrill Peppers had forced a Jalen Hurts fumble, the Patriots were officially back in business. With 3:28 (!) left and all three timeouts at their disposal, they were in prime position to finish the game.

They just couldn’t do it.

“[Peppers] told me to go win it, and we couldn’t. That hurts me. They gave me back the ball to win it multiple times,” said Mac Jones after the game. “Just got to do better on my part. When the defense holds the best offense to that few points and gets the ball back, just got to be better.”

The Patriots’ young quarterback, under the watchful eye of the greatest of all time, was not the only culprit. The offensive line had its issues with two starters out because of injury, while receivers left multiple plays on the board.

But, at the end of the day, the fact also remains that Jones has just one fourth-quarter comeback on his NFL résumé so far. The Patriots are now 0-10 with him under center when giving up 25 or more points.

Of course, there are plenty of positives to take away from the game as well — Jones’ performance under difficult circumstances falls into that category, too. But both he and the offense as a whole need to start showing some growth when it comes to crunch-time performance.

Games will continue to be decided on margins, and unless the Patriots will find a way to get on the positive side of them again they will be in for another bumpy ride.