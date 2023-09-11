In search of an offensive spark late in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots opted to be aggressive. In total, they decided to keep the offense on the field four times on fourth down.

The results were promising early on — converting a 4th-and-8 on a pass from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry down eight — but the team ended the game going 0-for-3 on its final attempts.

The first of those came later on that same possession, and saw head coach Bill Belichick forgo a 35-yard field goal for an unsuccessful attempt at a 4th-and-3. That decision might have actively put some points off the table for New England: even with a rookie kicker, a field goal from 35 away is a relatively high-percentage play and would have brought the team within five with 9:39 left in regulation.

Hindsight is 20/20, however, and Belichick has no regrets about his decision.

“4th-and-3 down by eight, I don’t have any regrets on that one,” he said on Monday morning during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

The numbers support Belichick’s decision. According to ESPN, the Patriots’ win probability going for the fourth down stood at 21.4 percent versus 20.8 percent with a field goal.

What the missed extra point did, however, was change the dynamic down the stretch. While New England still would have needed a touchdown down five points, failing to convert on 4th-and-3 meant the team needed a touchdown plus an extra point just to tie.

Still, that was not a fourth down decision Belichick would have changed. The same cannot be said for a 4th-and-17 later in the game.

Down 25-20, New England set up shop on the Philadelphia side of the 50-yard line following a Marcus Jones fumble recovery. After gaining five yards on the first play, the team only went backwards: a 7-yard sack, incompletion, and delay of game penalty meant that the Patriots were suddenly facing a 4th-and-17 at the Eagles 48.

With 2:24 to go and all three timeouts still in the Patriots’ possession, a punt would have made sense. On the morning after the game, Belichick also agreed.

“4th-and-17, looking back on it — we had three timeouts. Might have punted that one,” he said. “I don’t know how much field position we would have gained, but 4th-and-17 after the delay, that was tough.”

During a media conference call later on Monday, New England’s head coach gave additional insight into his thought process.

“There wasn’t a lot of field position to be gained,” he said. “We could have punted it — probably should have punted on 4th-and-17 — but we’re on their side of the 50. It’s too long for a field goal. 4th-and-17 is a lot tougher than fourth-and-12.”

The analytics agrees with Belichick’s assessment. The win probability with a punt was calculated at 12.7 percent, but stood only at 11.4 with a fourth-down try.

The Eagles took over after an incomplete pass, but were stopped on fourth down themselves to end their next drive after just four plays. This gave the Patriots, who had burned all but one of their timeouts at that point, a shot at driving for the game-winning touchdown with 1:57 left to go.

In the end, however, the game came down to another fourth down. This call was a relatively simple one to make: with 29 ticks on the clock and still down five points, tying to convert a 4th-and-11 was the only choice.

Mac Jones’ pass to Kayshon Boutte was caught, but the rookie wide receiver was unable to get his second foot down in bounds. Game over.