Veteran linebacker Calvin Munson reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 1

New England Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson reverted to the practice squad on Monday after serving as the organization’s lone standard elevation for the 2023 season opener.

The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium brought 14 snaps on special teams for the vested veteran.

Munson, 28, stands in his third separate stint in Foxborough. The 2017 undrafted free agent out of San Diego State spent his rookie campaign with the New York Giants before heading to the AFC East the following fall. He has appeared in 44 career games, including seven starts, to total 87 tackles along with two sacks and one forced fumble.

A Super Bowl LIII champion, Munson has gone between the active rosters and practice squads of the Patriots and Miami Dolphins dating back to 2019. After reaching an injury settlement with the latter club last October, he made his way back to the former and was retained on a futures contract in January.

Munson was among New England’s final transactions prior to the league’s 53-man roster deadline. He signed to the 16-man scout team at its formation following a preseason push that featured a team-high 11 tackles and an interception in the finale.

The Patriots will host the Dolphins next Sunday. The divisional kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.