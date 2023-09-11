Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in the Monday night opener

The first week of the NFL season is almost in the books, but first we go to the Meadowlands for a Monday night showdown between the New York Jets (+2.5) and the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) - where we’ll get our first look at Aaron Rodgers in his new threads.

Welcome to our last Patriots Rooting Guide of Week 1.

8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0): Go... nobody? An AFC East matchup between the Bills and Jets certainly will have plenty of implications down the road in New England’s division. The only good news here is one of the teams have to lose.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s game.

