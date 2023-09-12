One of the rumored reasons why Christian Gonzalez fell to No. 17 overall in the first round of this year’s draft was a supposed lack of physicality. One game into his NFL career, any questions there might have been about this part of his game appear to have been answered.

While his debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles as a whole had some ups and downs, the rookie cornerback had plenty of encouraging moments. He also brought the appropriate amount of physical play to the table.

Playing all 66 of the New England Patriots’ defensive snaps in Week 1, Gonzalez registered seven tackles on eight attempts and also had a sack against Eagles quarterback Jalen. Hurts. In addition, he fought through wide receiver DeVonta Smith to register a pass breakup on a fourth down late in the game.

For Gonzalez himself, however, putting questions about his physicality to bed was never a primary objective.

“I’m not really out to prove anything wrong,” he said in the locker room after the game. “Just a team game. Going out there and doing what the defense needs me to do, what the coaches ask me to do, come in and learn from it. The big thing is learning from it and there’s so much I can learn from today.”

“He played really well,” teammate Jalen Mills said about Gonzalez. “Everything is always a learning experience, whether you play good or bad. But Gonzo, he is a guy who comes in, puts his hard hat on every day, and works hard. So, to see him out there and play well, that’s good for him.”

Coming off an impressive three-year college career split between Colorado and Oregon, Gonzalez entered the 2023 draft as one of the top cornerbacks in the class. Widely regarded as a lock to come off the board within the first 10 selections, a perfect storm of circumstances allowed him to slide all the way to No. 17.

The Patriots, who themselves had traded down from No. 14, wasted no time handing in the card with Gonzalez’ name on it. This allowed them to add a bona fide prospect to an already deep secondary, and a Day 1 starter.

“We know that when this guy’s out there, he’s going to make a play. Gonzo almost had a pick today, he had a couple great tackles,” said safety Adrian Phillips.

“Just knowing that [the early-round rookies] are out there, we’ve seen it in practice, so we already trusted them. Then, when we get into the games, it’s kind of a calming effect. They get their first hit out of the way, their little ‘Welcome to the NFL,’ then it’s just time to play ball. Those guys are ballers, so I’m not surprised.”

His sack against Hurts on a corner blitz and fourth down pass breakup were the most noteworthy of his plays on Sunday, allowing him to showcase his instincts, quickness and, yes, physicality. And while that takedown against an MVP-caliber quarterback in particular could qualify as a “Welcome to the NFL” moment, Gonzalez did not see it as such.

“I mean it was cool, but I was never out there for a ‘Me’ moment,” he said. “We’re a team, so you know we never want to take one play and celebrate as You.’ There’s a whole scheme that went into it and a defense that led to me being able to get that play.”

While he deflected praise for this play, Gonzalez showed that he can hold his own even against a wide receiver corps as talented as the Eagles’. He and the Patriots can therefore feel encouraged by his first ever regular season game, physicality and all.