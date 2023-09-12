New England Patriots links 9/12/23 - AFC East is a grinder; Pats rookies contribute

Bills-Jets, what a game! The 2023 NFL season is off to a roaring start, including the first Monday Night Football game of the year. If you missed it, check out the highlights. Aaron Rodgers lasted four plays in action as the Jets starting quarterback before he suffered an Achilles injury. Patriots fans certainly know what that feels like. We lost Tom Brady to an ACL tear eight minutes into a new season back in 2008. The Jets will move on with QB Zach Wilson, but their biggest strengths are their aggressive defense and Breece Hall. The Jets RB put up terrific numbers, 10 rushing attempts for 127 yards, avg. 12.7 with one reception for 20 yards.

The Patriots face the Jets in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium. Stop the run, save the season. The division is in play.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS