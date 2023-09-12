New England Patriots links 9/12/23 - AFC East is a grinder; Pats rookies contribute

Bills-Jets, what a game! The 2023 NFL season is off to a roaring start, including the first Monday Night Football game of the year. If you missed it, check out the highlights. Aaron Rodgers lasted four plays in action as the Jets starting quarterback before he suffered an Achilles injury. Patriots fans certainly know what that feels like. We lost Tom Brady to an ACL tear eight minutes into a new season back in 2008. The Jets will move on with QB Zach Wilson, but their biggest strengths are their aggressive defense and Breece Hall. The Jets RB put up terrific numbers, 10 rushing attempts for 127 yards, avg. 12.7 with one reception for 20 yards.
The Patriots face the Jets in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium. Stop the run, save the season. The division is in play.
TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault calls attention to three promising performances to feel good about moving forward.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
- Patriots Postgame Show: Takeaways from loss to Eagles, Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Jerry Thornton is back with his knee-jerk reactions to Week 1: Pats-Eagles. ‘Once again I find myself in the uncomfortable position of declaring a moral victory... As I’ve said before, we’ve always preferred victories of the immoral kind. They’re much more useful when it comes to playoff tiebreakers. But this is where we find ourselves.’
- Tom E. Curran still saw plenty of signs that this is a good football team after Sunday’s narrow loss to a talented Eagles team.
- Taylor Kyles shares his takeaways from Week 1: The Patriots home opener was an often sloppy, but undeniably entertaining affair.
- Chris Mason gives us 8 Patriots takeaways from a crazy season opener: Patchwork offensive line holds up.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Quick observations: Patriots comeback falls short. The game was right there for the taking; Defenses take over; More.
- Mike Kadlick shares 5 immediate thoughts from the Week 1 loss. Bill O’Brien’s rotation of personnel groupings and players gives unit new life; More.
- Justin Leger’s Pats-Eagles takeaways: Despite a valiant effort, the Patriots couldn’t overcome an ugly first quarter.
- Mark Daniels offers 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Eagles. 1. Offensive mistakes.
- Phil Perry issues his Week 1 Patriots Report Card: Mac Jones passes the accountability test.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Week 1 Patriots Report Card. ***Hey Mike Tirico, Do the Eagles get an asterisk?*** /LOL.
- Karen Guregian assesses Mac Jones’ performance in Week 1: It was a tale of two Macs.
- Nick O’Malley explains how Mac Jones lost the game, but won respect: ‘I’ll go to war with No. 10 any day.’
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) With Tom Brady in attendance, Patriots slip further away from standard he set. /Tom Brady was the rare, whole package. The standard of standards. Not sure any team will reach that again.
- Mark Daniels points out how Christian Gonzalez was thrown into the fire in his Patriots debut. The rookie cornerback played 100% of the Patriots defensive snaps in his NFL debut on Sunday. The first-round pick was also matched up with All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown and another 1,000-yard receiver DeVonta Smith.
- CBS Boston’s Patriots rookie roundup: Christian Gonzalez shines in NFL debut; Keion White played 35 percent of the defensive snaps and made the most of them; More.
- Matt Vautour spotlights how newcomers Ezekiel Elliott, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez did in their Patriots debuts.
- Sophie Weller highlights Marcus Jones detailing Jabrill Peppers’ aggressive hit on QB Jalen Hurts, that knocked the ball right out of his hands, providing the Patriots with a crucial turnover.
- Phil Perry’s Stock Watch: Christian Gonzalez flashes No. 1 CB upside, Ezekiel Elliott not so much.
- Sophie Weller notes Kayshon Boutte takes responsibility for the final play where he only got one foot in bounds.
- Matt Vautour highlights Bill Belichick’s post-game presser on some things to build on and others that need fixing.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: Offensive line was terrific Sunday; Defense again looks dangerous; More.
- Tim Crowley observes Miami WR Tyreek Hill had a massive performance in Sunday’s win, tallying 11 catches for a whopping 215 yards and two touchdowns.
- Lauren Campbell notes Jakobi Meyers was having a stellar Raiders debut but he had to leave the game after taking a vicious hit from Kareem Jackson.
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Join Clazzy Clare and Chudders as they percolate over the Pats’ loss. (29 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Five takeaways from the Patriots loss. (16 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Philadelphia 25, New England 20. ‘Patriots edge defenders Matthew Judon and Josh Uche picked up where they left off in 2022, each recording a sack. Overall, New England held the Eagles to under 4.0 yards per carry and just 4.3 yards per pass, limiting Philadelphia as much as any team did throughout 2022.’
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Week 1: Five things we learned include 49ers making the right call on Brock Purdy; Plus, notes on the Chargers’ defense, Matthew Stafford and the Rams, the Cardinals’ effort against the Commanders and the Lions’ big win.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 1 overreactions and reality checks: Tua Tagovailoa MVP? 49ers best team in NFC?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What’s real and what’s not from Week 1. Is Micah Parsons the best defender in the league? Are the Steelers and Bengals as bad as they looked? Will the Dolphins and Chargers ever stop scoring? That and more from a wild Sunday slate.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) NFL Week 1 Hot Read: Tua Is Back, so is the Dolphins offense; 100: The number of muffed snaps we had this Sunday. “Man, Week 1 is sloppy.”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 1 winners and losers. Winner: Patriots. ‘...A win is a win, which they didn’t get, but they look as feisty as ever in a tough division.’
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Probably should have punted on 4th-and-17.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on failed fourth down: “If we kicked, you’d ask why we didn’t go for it.”
- Zach Brunner (FlurrySports) Overreactions to NFL Week 1 – Brock Purdy MVP, Jordan Love HoF.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers placed in concussion protocol.
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) 22 years of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. The duo will surpass John Madden and Pat Summerall as the longest-tenured NFL announcing pair.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin settles with Marriott, returns to NFL Network on Sunday. Irvin’s protracted suspension likely had less to do with the Personal Conduct Policy than the NFL’s desire to avoid being involved in the case between Irvin and Marriott.
Loading comments...