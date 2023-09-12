Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury on the first drive of his New York Jets debut, and according to head coach Robert Saleh “it’s not good.” The belief is that the veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers was hurt on his fourth snap of the night, coming up limping after a relatively innocuous-looking sack. He later was carted into the locker room, and shortly thereafter ruled out for the remainder of the game.

While initial X-rays on his ankle came back negative, indicating no fractures, Saleh said that the Jets expect an MRI on Tuesday to confirm an Achilles injury.

A high-profile trade acquisition by the Jets during the offseason, the 39-year-old was brought aboard in the hope of giving the team some improved play at the quarterback position. Two years after it had invested the second overall draft pick in Zach Wilson, the organization sent multiple draft choices to the Green Bay Packers to add the future Hall of Famer to the mix.

Now, it will likely have to turn back to Wilson, who stepped in for Rodgers against the Bills. The former first-round draft pick went 14-for-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and interception each, and was able to lead the Jets to a 22-16 overtime victory.

With Rodgers likely out for the rest of the season, Saleh confirmed that Wilson will remain in the starting lineup throughout the year.

That also means that the New England Patriots will face the young QB twice this season. In four previous meetings, Wilson completed just 54 of 106 pass attempts for 693 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also took 11 sacks en route to the Jets losing all four of those games.

The Patriots will visit East Rutherford in Week 3, and play host to the Jets in Week 18.