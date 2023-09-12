One of the popular slogans in the aftermath of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was that there would be no moral victories. While there is some truth to that — the Patriots are still 0-1 at the end of the day — the fact also remains that the team has plenty of positives to take away from the game.

For long-time team captain Matthew Slater, a strengthened belief in the process falls into that category.

“Obviously, no one around here is excited at all to be losing a football game regardless of the things we did well or how competitive we were. We certainly feel like we had an opportunity to win the game and we just couldn’t capitalize on that,” Slater told WEEI’s Jones & Mego on Monday.

“But I do believe that, for us, it gives our football team a lot of belief in our process and the way we go about things. We understand if we do things a certain way we’re going to be able to be competitive and compete with anyone in this league. I think we showed that [on Sunday].”

Going up against the reigning NFC champions and one of the most talented teams in football, the Patriots stood their ground even after falling behind 16-0 in the first quarter. The team rallied back to make it a five-point game in the late fourth period, but ultimately was unable to pull out the victory.

“I think the cliché thing that everybody is going to say is we’re not here for moral victories,” said tight end Mike Gesicki. “But at the end of the day, when we were on, it felt good and guys were clicking and offense looked good, defense played lights out.”

With New England successfully stifling one of the league’s top offenses, the team was able to crawl its way back into the game. The defensive performance in particular was encouraging, as were other aspects of the eventual 25-20 defeat.

At the end of the day, however, the NFL is still a production business. Even the ever-positive Matthew Slater had to admit that.

“You try to take some positives from [Sunday],” he said. “But at the end of the day we know we want to win those types of ballgames.”

The Patriots will get their next opportunity to do that on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins.