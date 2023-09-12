It has, unfortunately, become something of a Week 1 tradition around these parts that I open the season with a Coping With Loss article.

The last time the New England Patriots started 1-0 was back in 2020, when Cam Newton led New England to a 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Mac Jones has yet to taste that sweet, sweet nectar of 1-0, and it looks like we’ll have to wait until next year to see if things will change.

However, unlike last year, where I was already deep into the Spin Zone in Week 1, there was actually a whole lot to like about New England’s first loss of the year. Here are just five.

It’s Week 1. We should all be used to the 0-1 starts by now, so this year’s loss should sting a little less. Half the league is currently sitting at 0-1, including the defending Super Bowl champs, and taking a September loss is no big deal. Some of the most memorable Patriots runs in NFL history came from New England teams that dropped their home opener and came out of September sitting at 2-2.

Solid performance. Other than two back-to-back plays that ended up putting the Patriots in a 16-0 hole, this was a good day all around for this team. Sure, there some rough patches in there, and I’m sure that Belichick has plenty of minutes logged on the “This is Why You Guys Suck” portion of the game tape, but New England hung with the defending NFC Champs and were basically a holding call on a two-point conversion away from tying it up and possibly walking away with the win.

NFC loss. Unlike years past, where a Week 1 loss to Miami actually ended up costing the Patriots a playoff spot, this one isn’t really going to matter should New England find themselves in the thick of the playoff race come December. Other than a mark in the L column, dropping a Week 1 game to an NFC opponent isn’t likely to factor into any tiebreakers.

Strong day for the rookies. It was far from perfect, but rookies Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, Demario Douglas, and Bryce Baringer all had very solid debuts. And while they both struggled at times, massive credit to guards Antonio Mafi and Sidy Sow for holding their own against a fierce Eagles front line.

If I’m going to be right in my prediction that 2021 represented the first year of a three-year rebuild, the young guys are going to need to step up and continue improving rapidly for New England to be a legit contender in 2024, and there was a lot of reason for optimism on that front.

AFC East is wide open. The Bills lost to the Jets as Josh Allen struggled, making some very uncharacteristic throws and once again finding himself completely incapable of just sliding at the end of a run as opposed to leading with his face. And the Jets also lost to the Jets, as the Aaron Rodgers experiment lasted all of four snaps before his season is feared to be over (which really, really sucks. I know it’s always fun to laugh at the Jets’ misfortunes, but that’s just brutal). The Dolphins looked very solid in their win over the Chargers, but who knows how durable Tua Tagovailoa is.

It’s still a long, long season ahead, but based on this very limited sample size, the AFC East is as open as it gets. Hell, based on the way that everyone played this past week, I’d say that the entire conference is wide open right now.