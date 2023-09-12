The New England Patriots started their 2023 regular season with a loss. Welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium, the team of head coach Bill Belichick fell with a final score of 25-20.

Despite the final score, there were some positives the Patriots could take from the game. Among those is a lack of noticeable injuries.

Injury analysis

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Making his Patriots debut, Smith-Schuster played 43 of 80 snaps on the day (54%) — a surprisingly small output. On Monday, head coach Bill Belichick shot down any speculation that conditioning might have been the reason for that, saying that “he and the team are in good condition.” It appears his usage was simply part of the game script and nothing to worry about.

What this means for the Patriots

Despite a high volume of snaps on the day — 80 on offense, 66 on defense, 29 on special teams — no injuries were announced during the game; neither did any catch our eye re-watching the contest. Even the lone player from the final injury report to actually suit up for the contest, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, did not appear to be limited by the stomach bug that had kept him out of Friday’s practice.

That is good news for a Patriots team that was down several starters heading into the game against the Eagles: wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) as well as guards Cole Strange (knee) and Michael Onwenu (ankle) were all unable to play in the season opener. Luckily for New England, no players appear to have joined them on the sidelines.

This bodes well for the team heading into a big Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Losing more players to injury, especially at wide receiver and along the offensive line, would have put even more pressure on the depth options. And while they might still see prominent snaps this week, the team as a whole appears to be trending in the right direction coming off Week 1.

Of course, this week’s practice attendance will tell the full story of New England’s injury status. The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday afternoon.