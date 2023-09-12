Patriots coaches give their honest assessment of rookie receivers Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte

The New England Patriots wasted no time getting their rookie wide receivers involved. Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, who both joined the team in the sixth round of this year’s draft, saw extended snaps in the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Boutte was on the field for 55 of a possible 80 offensive snaps, with Douglas chipping in 33. And while the former did not register any catches despite being targeted four times, the latter came away with four receptions for 40 yards.

All in all, their NFL debut was a mixed bag for both — not just because of the fact that the Patriots lost the game 25-20. As their position coaches pointed out on Tuesday, they also very much looked like the rookies that they are on the field.

“They looked like two guys in their first NFL game,” Ross Douglas told reporters on a video call. “There was some good, there were some mistakes they made. There’s a lot to clean up, but overall it was a positive start. We didn’t win the game, but for those guys it was a positive start and there’s something to work with moving forward.”

Troy Brown, who himself joined the Patriots as a late-round draft pick back in 1993, gave a similar assessment.

“I like the fact that they come to work, ready to get better every day,” he said before adding that, “[t]hey got everything to improve on; they’re still rookies. They obviously have — everybody in this league has an ability to play at this level, but you have to try to keep improving on all the things that we try to teach you. And if they can continue to do that then I would love to keep working with them.”

Boutte, the 187th overall selection of this year’s draft, was the Patriots’ No. 2 receiver in terms of playing time against the Eagles. In light of starting receiver DeVante Parker missing the game because of a knee injury, he was the top option on the perimeter.

But while the ball, as noted above, came his way on four occasions, he failed to come down with it each time. Two incompletions in particular looked like plays he and the team would like to have back: twice Boutte was able to haul in a Mac Jones throw without getting both his feet down.

The first happened on a 3rd-and-4 in the early third quarter, the second on the team’s final offensive play of the day: a 4th-and-11 that would have kept New England’s hopes of a comeback alive. Naturally, that will be a point of emphasis moving forward.

“We have a whole boundary routine that we do, and that’s something that definitely will be added and more emphasized,” said Douglas. “It’s just a change. It’s his first game as a professional football player. He’s coming from college football, where you only need one foot to get down to have it be a complete pass and now you have to have two. He was in two situations where, unfortunately, he didn’t get it done. But I expect him to be better moving forward, and that’s definitely something that we will continue to work on.”

Demario Douglas, meanwhile, did not make any mistakes of that magnitude. In fact, he was able to showcase his trademark elusiveness with the ball in his hands multiple times versus one of the better defenses in the NFL.

According to his coach, however, draft pick No. 210 was also far from perfect on Sunday — a near-interception that saw him eventually break up the pass was mentioned as an example — and has plenty to work on.

“I thought it was OK,” said Douglas the coach about Douglas the wide receiver. “Always room for improvement. He is a rookie. He looked like a rookie playing his first NFL game, but with reps and experience and getting his feet wet a little bit, he will be better moving forward.”

The same is true for Boutte.

“Kayshon had the experience of, ‘OK, I might have caught the ball on [James] Bradberry. I might have caught the ball on [Josh] Jobe. But I didn’t get my two feet down so it doesn’t count,’” said Douglas. “That experience now, it will heighten his awareness to, ‘When I am on the sideline there’s certain techniques that I have to do to get both my feet down. Like, where’s my body position at? Where’s the ball located?’ Now that he has that experience, we can move forward and drill it and get it better. And he’ll be more cognizant of that moving forward.”

The Patriots are invested in both players, and are willing to give them opportunities even if those are associated with some rookie growing pains. But, they also will give them chances to further showcase the talent that made them interesting for the team in the first place.

“Two pretty good football players there,” said Troy Brown, “that have a lot to learn about this league and this football team if they want to stick around.”