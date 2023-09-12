Patriots reportedly host three for workouts, including Shrine Bowl cornerback Myles Brooks

A trio of free agents visited the New England Patriots to begin the second week of the regular season.

The organization had cornerback Myles Brooks, defensive end Manny Jones and outside linebacker Kobe Jones in for workouts on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Brooks, 22, was on January’s East-West Shrine Bowl side overseen by New England’s coaching staff in Las Vegas before attending the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound transfer from Stephen F. Austin to Louisiana Tech earned second-team All-Conference USA honors last fall and signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie. He was waived at the NFL’s 53-man deadline after appearing in all three preseason games.

Manny Jones, 24, went undrafted out of Colorado State in 2022 and agreed to join the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad at its formation. He went on to appear in four games by campaign’s end, recording six tackles while seeing 59 snaps on defense. Claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound end passed through unclaimed at the cutdown in August.

Kobe Jones, 25, entered the league as part of the Atlanta Falcons’ undrafted class of 2021. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Mississippi State product made subsequent stops with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans during his rookie year. He resided on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers in 2022, earning elevations for both clubs to log 18 snaps on defense along with work on special teams.

The Patriots currently stand with two openings on the practice squad following the promotions of quarterback Bailey Zappe and running back Ty Montgomery amid a series of moves on the eve of the opener. Core linebacker Calvin Munson reverted after it.

The Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The AFC East kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.