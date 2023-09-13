Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Dolphins ahead of Week 2

The list of former New England Patriots players in the fold for the Miami Dolphins extends well beyond wide receivers coach Wes Welker.

Between the active roster, practice squad and reserve lists, the other side of the AFC East currently includes eight who had previous stints in Foxborough. But the on-field connections flow both directions.

Here’s a glance through the list ahead of Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

MIAMI

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver — Selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft at No. 210 overall, Berrios spent his rookie season on injured reserve while earning a Super Bowl LIII ring. The Miami Hurricane was then claimed off waivers by the New York Jets at the 53-man roster deadline in 2019. He went on to appear in 65 games during his stay in East Rutherford, totaling 1,085 receiving yards, 160 rushing yards, 2,434 return yards and 10 all-purpose touchdowns before being released in March. The 27-year-old former first-team All-Pro headed to a familiar destination one week later on a one-year deal.

Raleigh Webb, wide receiver — Webb joined the Dolphins’ practice squad at its formation in August after being waived at the league’s cutdown. The Citadel alum went undrafted in 2022 and was signed to head coach Bill Belichick’s 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad last October following consecutive standard elevations. Ten appearances were made during Webb’s rookie run with New England. The 25-year-old saw one snap on offense and 138 snaps on special teams over that span.

Isaiah Wynn, guard — The Patriots filled out Wynn’s draft card in the first round at No. 23 overall back in 2018. A torn Achilles ended the Georgia product’s rookie campaign before it could begin en route to Super Bowl LIII. He would return to injured reserve on three more occasions during his tenure, which included an exercised fifth-year option. Wynn started 41 of his 44 games while working between both tackle spots as well as the interior line. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May and started the season opener with 66 downs at left guard.

Chasen Hines, guard — Hines stayed in the division after clearing waivers at the end of August, signing to Miami’s practice squad of 16. Prior to then, the 2022 sixth-round draft choice and national champion via LSU had made New England’s initial 53 as a rookie. He did not debut in a game last regular season before being placed on injured reserve in October. The 23-year-old stayed in for 111 offensive snaps at left guard during his sophomore preseason with the Patriots.

Chase Winovich, defensive end — After facing his original NFL team in the preseason opener, Winovich was released by general manager Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans leading up to Labor Day weekend. The 28-year-old vested veteran soon landed on the practice squad in Miami Gardens. Taken in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Michigan, Winovich made 45 appearances with New England, including nine starts, while recording 85 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He was acquired by the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson during the 2022 offseason.

Justin Bethel, cornerback — A three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro gunner, Bethel signed with Miami last September after being released by New England at the deadline. He appeared in 42 games dating back to 2019, amassing 902 snaps on special teams to go with 26 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Since entering the league in the sixth round of the 2012 draft out of Presbyterian, Bethel has also made stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. The 33-year-old defensive back was released in a procedural move before re-signing.

Keion Crossen, cornerback — Crossen’s 2023 campaign ended on injured reserve late last month. The Western Carolina Catamount entered the league in the seventh round of the 2018 draft at No. 243 overall. He saw action in 11 games as a Patriots rookie in the process of earning a Super Bowl LIII ring, finishing with 14 tackles across 39 snaps on defense and 113 snaps on special teams. Crossen was traded to the Houston Texans the following summer. The 27-year-old corner was then traded to the New York Giants in 2021 before making his way to Miami last season.

Jake Bailey, punter — A visit became a deal in March, one week removed from being released by the Patriots. Bailey appeared in 58 games for the organization that selected him out of Stanford in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2020, which triggered the proven-performance escalator before he signed four-year, $13.5 million extension last August. The 26-year-old averaged career lows with 42.1 yards per punt and 35.3 net yards per punt through nine appearances in 2022. After a back injury, Bailey went from IR in November to the suspended list in December, giving way to the filing of a grievance.

NEW ENGLAND

DeVante Parker, wide receiver — Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Dolphins after landing in the first round back in 2015. The former No. 14 overall pick out of Louisville played in 93 games during his tenure, starting 64. A swap of selections in the third and fifth rounds in the 2022 and 2023 drafts brought him across the division from general manager Chris Grier’s side. Parker, who had 31 receptions for 539 yards and a trio of scores last Patriots campaign, signed an extension through 2025 in July. The 30-year-old wideout was inactive last week after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Mike Gesicki, tight end — Gesicki went to the Dolphins in the second round of the 2018 draft class at No. 42 overall. He went on to catch 19 touchdowns during his stay, counting January’s AFC wild card, with 17 coming in the red zone. A combined 2,632 receiving yards were posted before the tight end from Penn State departed for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s Patriots on a one-year deal. Gesicki started New England’s opener in “12” personnel. The 27-year-old stayed in to collect three receptions for 36 yards on three targets.

Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle — Godchaux started 42 of his 52 contests as a member of the Dolphins after going in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. The LSU product’s final season with the club ended on injured reserve due to a torn biceps. He has since started 34 of his 35 contests as a member of the Patriots, securing a two-year, $20.8 million extension during training camp in 2022. The 28-year-old defensive tackle stands with 128 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his New England career.

Trey Flowers, defensive end — After being hosted for a workout and later a visit, Flowers re-signed in August. The 30-year-old has begun his second act with New England on the physically unable to perform list. A two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the franchise’s All-Decade team, Flowers landed in the fourth round out of Arkansas back in 2015. He totaled 203 tackles and 26.5 sacks to go with five forced fumbles and two recoveries, including playoffs, before leaving for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Back-to-back campaigns ended on injured reserve to set up his release in 2022. Flowers joined the Dolphins from there, yet returned to IR after four games and 65 defensive snaps.

Calvin Munson, linebacker — A circuitous path it has been for Munson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Week 1. The San Diego State standout went undrafted to the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He then earned a Super Bowl LIII ring on the scout team in New England before agreeing to depart for Miami’s active roster late in 2019. By the fall of 2021, Munson was signed back off New England’s practice squad only to be claimed off waivers by Miami in the winter. And after reaching an injury settlement last year, he returned to the Patriots for a third separate tour. The 28-year-old has played in 30 games in the AFC East. His NFL career includes 87 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Raekwon McMillan, linebacker — The Patriots signed McMillan to a one-year extension in August after he was placed on injured reserve due to a partially torn Achilles in May. It marked the second time that the 27-year-old had been re-upped by the club while on IR, with the previous coming in 2021 after a torn ACL. He appeared in 16 games last season, totaling 35 tackles, his first career sack and his first career touchdown. Entering the league with the Dolphins at pick No. 54 overall in 2017, McMillan also missed his rookie season with an ACL tear. He returned to make 28 starts. The Ohio State captain and national champion notched 177 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.