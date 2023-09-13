Mike McDaniel’s motion package provides ‘biggest challenge’ for Patriots defense

The New England Patriots defense showed up in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With question marks raised about whether or not the unit could slow down an elite or mobile quarterback, they did both on Sunday against Jalen Hurts.

But now, a new challenge is on deck in the Miami Dolphins, who feature another of the league’s top wide receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While the Patriots are extremely familiar with the duo — and have had success against them in the past — they know the damage they can cause in a hurry.

“These guys though, they bring a different element of speed, dynamic play. These guys really get down the field, they stretch the field,” cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said on Tuesday. “They don’t just run deep routes, though, they run short routes. Their route explosion is very good. These guys can plant at crazy angles, get in and out of their routes. They can roll it, they can hit it sharp. It’s a very talented group.

“Mike McDaniel uses them in a great way, Tua puts the ball right where it needs to be. Excited for the opportunity to go against them.”

McDaniel’s usage for his speedsters was notable in Miami’s opening game against the Chargers, in which Hill posted over 200 yards receiving and two scores. Throughout last season, McDaniel often used Hill in fly motion to give the receiver a running start before the snap.

While that was an extremely productive usage for Hill last season, McDaniel opted for more short motions in Week 1.

The new look gave Los Angeles’ defense fits, as Miami totaled 16.7 yards on the seven plays they used short motion. Beyond going to the speedsters, the Dolphins even used the motion to strike explosive plays to other playmakers, including fullback Alec Ingold.

“[McDaniel] did a great job in that game getting those guys out. That quick little motion, trying to create space in the defense,” Pellegrino said. “Does a great job of preparing his motion packages, his formationing — that’s the biggest challenge that he gives teams with his passing attack and his running game. He does a really good job of trying to marry everything up.”

In two games against Miami’s receiving duo last year, New England held Hill to 12 catches for 149 yards, while Waddle was limited to just seven receptions for 121 yards. The two combined for just one score.

While Miami may have some new wrinkles in store to get their playmakers loose in space, the Patriots defense will hope for a repeat performance of last year this Sunday night.

“This is a very explosive offense,” Jerod Mayo said. “It’s going to definitely be a challenge, it’s going to be all hands on deck.”