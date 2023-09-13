New England Patriots links 9/13/23 - Where’s JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Mike Reiss asks some good questions in his Week 1 notebook, but the first one is still bugging me.

Where’s JuJu Smith-Schuster? That was one of my top questions coming out of the Patriots 25-20 season-opening loss to the Eagles. Smith-Schuster was signed to a 3-year $25 base contract in the offseason - essentially picked over retaining Jakobi Meyers - and he played 43 of possible 80 offensive snaps, had limited impact, and wasn’t on the field in the no-huddle offense in crunch time. Conditioning? Managing his prior knee injury? Something else? If it’s a pure football decision, which is what coaches relayed, that rookie Kayshon Boutte (55 snaps, 0 catches) was deemed a better option in crunch time/the no-huddle offense stood out to me.

In a single game the Patriots offense has already shown improvement over last year — not a high bar to surpass by any measure. WR Jakobi Meyers was the closest Mac Jones had to a sure thing in 2022 but he’s now a Raider. The team put its chips on JuJu and that gamble has to pay off. To tilt the odds, to beat playoff-level teams and contend in the division, this unit needs all of its receivers up and running. DeVante Parker’s injury doesn’t help. If he’s not an option, the good juju New England needs is to have Smith-Schuster on the field for a lot more than 50 percent of the snaps.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS