New England Patriots links 9/13/23 - Where’s JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Mike Reiss asks some good questions in his Week 1 notebook, but the first one is still bugging me.
Where’s JuJu Smith-Schuster? That was one of my top questions coming out of the Patriots 25-20 season-opening loss to the Eagles. Smith-Schuster was signed to a 3-year $25 base contract in the offseason - essentially picked over retaining Jakobi Meyers - and he played 43 of possible 80 offensive snaps, had limited impact, and wasn’t on the field in the no-huddle offense in crunch time. Conditioning? Managing his prior knee injury? Something else? If it’s a pure football decision, which is what coaches relayed, that rookie Kayshon Boutte (55 snaps, 0 catches) was deemed a better option in crunch time/the no-huddle offense stood out to me.
In a single game the Patriots offense has already shown improvement over last year — not a high bar to surpass by any measure. WR Jakobi Meyers was the closest Mac Jones had to a sure thing in 2022 but he’s now a Raider. The team put its chips on JuJu and that gamble has to pay off. To tilt the odds, to beat playoff-level teams and contend in the division, this unit needs all of its receivers up and running. DeVante Parker’s injury doesn’t help. If he’s not an option, the good juju New England needs is to have Smith-Schuster on the field for a lot more than 50 percent of the snaps.
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar‘s After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots offense, QB Mac Jones, and more from Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. 1. How the Patriots defense shut down Philly’s read-option schemes. /Lots here, good read.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Defense changes the script.
- Patriots broadcast tops Boston market weekly ratings in season opener.
- Alexandra Francisco reports on Chris Board and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. sharing valuable lessons at the Patriots’ 2023-24 Adopt-A-School kickoff.
- Press Conferences: Bill O’Brien - Adrian Klemm - Jerod Mayo - Cam Achord - Demarcus Covington - Troy Brown - Ross Douglas - Mike Pellegrino.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles. (4.20 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Week 1 takeaways, NFL storylines, Dolphins preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Did the defense hit their 3 keys vs the Eagles offense?
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Eagles film review: How Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien are already problem-solving.
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the Patriots’ 25-20 season-opening loss to the Eagles: 1. Where was JuJu Smith-Schuster? Starting guards Antonio Mafi and Sidy Sow hung in there Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange were ruled inactive; Thoughts on Mac Jones performance; Deatrich Wise, Jr.’s costly mistakes; More.
- Zack Cox issues his Week 1 Patriots Report Card: What worked, what didn’t on Sunday. QB Mac Jones: B-.
- Nick Stevens says Sunday night’s Patriots-Dolphins game is even bigger in a suddenly wide open AFC East.
- Matt Geagan talks about how the AFC East just got a lot more interesting.
- Zolak and Bertrand guest Mike Reiss explained where he saw the most promise from the Patriots following their Week 1 loss.
- Tim Crowley highlights Mac Jones discussing his weekly preparations with Bill Belichick.
- Steve Hewitt notes Bill O’Brien says he’s encouraged after a ‘productive day’ of film review with Mac Jones.
- Mike Kadlick notes Myles Bryant receives high praise from Patriots’ CB coach Mike Pellegrino: ‘All he does is work’
- Dakota Randall reports team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley ripped into his teammates after a rough practice on Friday, delivering an intense speech that helped fuel a great Week 1 performance from the defense.
- Karen Guregian suspects JuJu Smith-Schuster blew a route at a critical point in the Eagles game.
- Conor Ryan passes along a report that the Patriots are hosting QB Ian Book for a workout.
- Scott McLaughlin highlights WEEI guest Boomer Esiason: Week 1 performance should give Patriots fans hope.
- Zack Cox notes several Patriots assistants expressed their sympathy for Aaron Rodgers in the wake of the quarterback’s season-ending injury. ‘Best goes out to him. He’s obviously a tremendous player.’
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the key takeaways from Week 1: The Pats missed it by that much. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 1: Big questions, risers, fallers and takeaways. Patriots: Can New England start faster in Week 2? Stock up: Defense. Stock down: Running game.
- Danny Heifetz and Riley McAtee (The Ringer) How “all in” is each NFL team for 2023? Patriots 28th. Spending rank: 32, Draft rank: 22.
- Mason Cameron (PFF) NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players in Week 1. 12th Keion White.
- Dalton Wasserman (PFF) Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 1. Christian Gonzalez: ‘The Eagles made it a point to target Gonzalez early and often. Primarily lined up against A.J. Brown, Gonzalez allowed seven catches on 10 targets for 71 yards. On the bright side, he did break up a pass, notch a sack and earn a 77.4 grade in run defense. The Eagles are an extremely tough first assignment, but Gonzalez definitely didn’t look out of place in New England in Week 1.’
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) NFL Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards. No Pats.
- Jenna Lane (ESPN) From $245K per snap to 14-team journeyman: Inside the life of backup NFL QBs.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bills-Jets generates huge audience for ESPN, ABC.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Aaron Rodgers gave the Jets reason to believe. Is there any hope without him?
- Dave Blezow (NY Post) What’s next for Jets after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) There goes the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Era. Here comes chaos.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Packers will receive 2024 2nd-round pick from Jets to complete Aaron Rodgers trade.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Inside the new Chris Jones deal with Kansas City.
