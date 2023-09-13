The New England Patriots entered their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in a difficult position up front. Not only were they going up against one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, they also had to do so with two rookies starting at the guard positions.

With nominal starters Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu both out due to injury, the Patriots decided to insert first-year players Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow at left and right guard, respectively.

For the youngsters, it was trial by fire and looked the part at times. Nonetheless, their position coach still came away encouraged by their performance.

“The one thing I left with feeling good about is they had a competitive spirit,” Adrian Klemm told reporters on Tuesday. “They were never broken. Sometimes you worry about that a guy coming into his first game as a rookie — and I’ve been there before — if things don’t go well at a certain moment that maybe it will snowball. Those guys just kept trucking away. They struggled a little bit at times, but for the most part they were up for it.”

Making their NFL debuts against a star-studded defensive line, Mafi and Sow were under considerable pressure both figuratively and literally. While they surrendered only one quarterback sack on the day, Pro Football Focus had them down with a combined 12 pressures.

Mafi was responsible for one sack, one hit and five hurries, while Sow gave up four pressures. In addition, both were unable to generate a consistent push in the running game.

Nonetheless, Klemm saw some improvement in-game.

“We made some adjustments a few times during the game, and they were able to build up off of those things and carry that into the next series,” he said. “And there’s some things that are really encouraging, and they understand coming out of it that there are a number of things that we need to work on and need to get better at.

“But there are some building blocks and we’re headed in the right direction. Just trying to create even more of a sense of urgency since their foot is to the fire right now.”