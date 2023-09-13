Coming off a disappointing season opener, the New England Patriots need to be able to quickly turn the page. The next challenge awaits, after all, and it is a formidable one yet again: the Miami Dolphins will visit Gillette Stadium for a primetime division game on Sunday night.

As opposed to the Patriots, the Dolphins did not drop their Week1 game. Despite facing a talented Los Angeles Chargers team on the road, they managed to win with a final score of 36-34 to 1-0 for a third straight year.

Along the way, Miami put up some outstanding numbers — at least on one side of the ball.

Record: 1-0 (2nd AFC East)

Offense: 36.0 points/game (3rd), 536 yards/game (1st), 0.376 EPA/play (1st)

Defense: 34.0 points/game (29th), 433 yards/game (31st), 0.209 EPA/play (30th)

Scoring differential: +2 (13th)

Turnover differential: +2 (t-26th)

Obviously, one game is a small sample size and not nearly big enough a data set to make any concrete projections about what the Dolphins will look like in Week 2 or further down the road. That being said, it is clear that their offense — now in its second year under head coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith — will once again bring considerable firepower to this week’s game.

The defense, meanwhile, is more of a question mark at this point. Led by veteran coordinator Vic Fangio it surrendered 34 points against the Chargers last Sunday, but did make some opportunistic plays down the stretch to help seal a two-point victory.

All in all, the Dolphins have the makings of the team that will very much compete for at least a playoff spot this year. From coaching to the players on the field, this is a very good team..

So, with that said, let’s take a look at the Miami roster to find its strengths and weaknesses.

(Note: The 53-man roster is up-to-date as of Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET; players are listed alphabetically; *indicates projected starter)

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa (1)*, Mike White (14), Skylar Thompson (6)

Even though Tua Tagovailoa rarely finds his name near the top of the list of the league’s best quarterbacks, there is no denying he is one of the most productive passers in football. The season opener was another example of that: executing the McDaniels/Smith offense to near-perfection, he completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Concerns about his history of head injuries remain. Right now, however, Tagovailoa is healthy and looking to build on an encouraging 2022 season.

Offensive backfield

Raheem Mostert (31)*, Alec Ingold (30 | FB), Salvon Ahmed (26), De’Von Achane (28), Chris Brooks (35)

While the depth at the position has seen some changes compared to last year, the Dolphins’ running back room is still being led by Raheem Mostert. He was not the most productive player against the Chargers — 10 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown — but he will be the feature back again this week against a stout New England defense that might still present some opportunities if it focuses on stopping the pass first.

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill (10)*, Jaylen Waddle (17)*, Braxton Berrios (0 | KR | PR)*, River Cracraft (85), Erik Ezukanma (18), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11)

One week after going up against one of the top wide receiver duos in football — A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — the Patriots defense will try limit another top-tier 1-2 punch: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are as good a pair as they get. Just ask the Chargers, who gave up 78 yards on four catches to Waddle and a whooping 215 and two touchdowns on 11 receptions to Hill. Slowing those two down will be paramount for New England.

The job is not done there, however. Braxton Berios and River Cracraft in particular are solid rotational players alongside Hill and Waddle; they combined to catch six passes for 82 yards and a score last week.

Tight ends

Durham Smythe (81)*, Tyler Kroft (82), Julian Hill (89)

The Dolphins’ tight end group lacks the star power of the wide receivers, but it is solid nonetheless. Durham Smythe in particular is a reliable Y-tight end and a player Tagovailoa will look at early and often, especially — given his 6-foot-6, 246-pound frame — in the red area.

Offensive tackles

Terron Armstead (72 | LT)*, Austin Jackson (73 | RT), Kendall Lamm (70), Kion Smith (71)

Miami is facing some questions at its offensive tackle position. Starting left tackle and four-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead is nursing ankle, knee and back injuries, and had to miss the season opener as a result; he is no lock to take the field against the Patriots which would again push backup Kendall Lamm into the starting lineup.

The Dolphins have more clarity on the left side, where they will again rely on Austin Jackson as their starter.

Interior offensive line

Isaiah Wynn (77 | LG)*, Connor Williams (58 | C)*, Robert Hunt (68 | RG)*, Liam Eichenberg (74), Lester Cotton (66)

The Dolphins’ interior offensive line, featuring former Patriots first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn at left guard, held up well enough against the Chargers, but it will be facing a different beast this week. The unit’s ability to keep Tagovailoa protected might come down to be a deciding factor on Sunday.

Interior defensive line

Christian Wilkins (94)*, Raekwon Davis (98)*, Zach Sieler (92)*, Brandon Pili (96)

Anchored by a stout interior trio, Miami’s defensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Whereas Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis both bring early-round pedigree to the table, Sieler has quietly developed from seventh-round draft pick to a disruptive presence up front for the Dolphins: he had 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last year, and already notched another quarterback takedown in the season opener.

Defensive edge

Jaelan Phillips (15)*, Bradley Chubb (2)*, Emmanuel Ogbah (91), Andrew Van Ginkel (43)

For as strong as the Dolphins’ interior D-line is, its edge group is no worse. The combination of Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Emmanuel Ogbah is one of the most disruptive in football, and has the potential to cause problems for a Patriots offensive line very much in a state of instability.

Off-the-ball linebackers

Jerome Baker (55)*, David Long Jr. (51), Duke Riley (45), Channing Tindall (41)

Even with former Patriot Elandon Roberts no longer a part of this group the Patriots, the Dolphins have a solid combination of depth and experience. The top option remains veteran Jerome Baker, now in his sixth season with the team. David Long Jr. was added as a free agent this offseason — essentially replacing Roberts — but he played a limited role in Week 1.

Cornerbacks

Xavien Howard (25)*, Kader Kohou (4)*, Eli Apple (33)*, Justin Bethel (20), Cam Smith (24), Kelvin Joseph (9), Parry Nickerson (34)

The Dolphins made some big investments in their cornerback group this offseason, acquiring Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey via trade and selecting Cam Smith in the second round of the draft. Only the latter will be available, and likely as a depth and special teams option more so than a starter: Ramsey had to be placed on injured reserve because of a torn meniscus.

With him out, the starting slots will be filled by veterans Xavien Howard and Eli Apple as well as sophomore UDFA Kader Kohou. Former Patriot Justin Bethel also is part of the mix after seeing only marginal defensive action in two years in New England.

Safeties

Jevon Holland (8)*, Brandon Jones (29)*, DeShon Elliott (21), Verone McKinley III (32), Elijah Campbell (22)

Led by starters Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, the Dolphins have considerable big-play potential at their safety position. What they also have is stability: four of the five — Holland, Jones, McKinley, Campbell — remain in place from last year.

Specialists

Jason Sanders (7 | K), Jake Bailey (16 | P | H), Blake Ferguson (44 | LS)

Jason Sanders and Blake Ferguson are in their sixth and fourth seasons in Miami, respectively, giving the team plenty of stability at the kicker and long snapper positions. The only new addition is a familiar one to the Patriots: Jake Bailey, who was in New England from 2019 through 2022, was signed as the Dolphins’ punter this offseason.