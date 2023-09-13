The New England Patriots have made another move to bolster their quarterback depth. Third-year passer Ian Book, who took a free agent visit to Foxborough on Tuesday morning, will join the team’s practice squad as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Book, 25, entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The Notre Dame product spent most of his rookie year as a depth option, but did start one game: he completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 130 yards and two interceptions in a 20-3 loss to Miami in Week 16.

The Saints eventually ended up releasing Book the following summer but he found his way to the Philadelphia Eagles, who claimed him off waivers. He spent the entire season as the team’s third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew II and did not appear in any games.

Book was let go by Eagles this summer and had remained on the open market ever since. Now, he is joining a Patriots team that is actively looking to improve its quarterback depth behind starter Mac Jones.

The team initially entered late August’s cutdown week with three backups, but Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham were all released. Zappe and Cunningham re-joined the team’s practice squad, while second-year QB Matt Corral was later added to the 53-man roster as a waiver claim.

However, Corral was placed on the exempt/left squad list ahead of the Patriots’ seasoner opener. Zappe was promoted to the active team again in a follow-up move, creating an opening on the practice squad that has now been filled again.

With the 6-foot-0, 206-pound Book on board, the Patriots have one open spot available on their developmental team.