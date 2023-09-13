The New England Patriots have plenty to improve on following their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. What’s at the top of the list is quite clear.

“I mean one, ball security is a big one,” center David Andrews said on Wednesday. “I think that's No. 1: taking care of the football.”

New England had two turnovers in their season opener: a Mac Jones pick-six on their first offensive drive of the day and an Ezekiel Elliott fumble on the following possession. The turnovers resulted in 13 points for the Eagles, which played a pivotal role in the 25-20 loss

“Things we need to improve on are obviously ball security. Can't give two turnovers away, especially early in the game,” fellow captain Hunter Henry added.

The two giveaways dug New England into a 16-0 hole just 13 minutes into the game against the Eagles. It’s a position the Patriots have found themselves in far too often over the past few years.

Avoiding those starts — which have been tough to dig out of— is another priority for the offense moving forward.

“We also just need a faster start,” Henry said. “So, those kind of go hand-in-hand cause the ball security [issues] was early in the game.”

With ball security a priority throughout the week, honing in on their fundamentals will be the key for success for New England.

“Going back to your fundamentals, executing in those times,” Andrews explained.

“Just got to get back in the lab and lock in on the fundamentals,” Elliott said after the game. “Lock in keeping that ball nice and tight and get ready for next week.”

The Patriots will have their first chance to right their wrongs this Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. Fresh off a 36-point performance in which the Dolphins piled up over 500 yards of total offense, New England’s offense knows they need a better and more consistent performance in order to come out on top.

“We need to score some points, that's for sure. That's the biggest thing going against an explosive team like this,” Henry said. “They did it all year last year and then obviously came out the gate last weekend and were firing on all cylinders and putting up points.

“Think that's a big thing for us — we’re going to have to score and execute well. And start fast like I said, too. Going against a team as explosive and as tough as this is a big challenge for the offense.”