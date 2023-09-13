Patriots vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Trent Brown, Sidy Sow sidelined with concussions

The New England Patriots were down two members of the active roster during Wednesday’s preparations for the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow, who started and stayed in for all 80 snaps in the season opener, did not practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Both have entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (concussion)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

New England’s offensive line conceded two sacks versus the Philadelphia Eagles, but the unit was charted by Pro Football Focus for 21 total quarterback pressures. Starting at left tackle in the loss to the defending NFC champions was Brown and starting at right guard was Sow, the No. 117 overall pick in April’s draft out of Eastern Michigan.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

C David Andrews (hamstring)

Dolphins

WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique)

TE Julian Hill (ankle)

OT Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee)

CB Elijah Campbell (knee)

A trio of Patriots starters in Parker, Strange and Onwenu went from questionable to inactive after practicing in a limited capacity last week. The veteran wide receiver stayed in that capacity on Wednesday. The same was true for the team’s top guards, who played north of 2,000 snaps combined in 2022. As for the additions to the injury report, hamstring issues kept the rookie wideout in Boutte and the team captain in Andrews partial to begin Dolphins week.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder)

G Connor Williams (knee)

CB Xavien Howard (thumb)

S Brandon Jones (knee)

No Patriots graduated to full participation on Wednesday, but four Dolphins earned that designation, including Howard in the secondary. The four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and two-time NFL interceptions leader recorded six tackles and a pass deflection in the opening win against the Los Angeles Chargers.