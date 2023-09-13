Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The Patriots will play their first division game of the year in Week 2 against Miami.

Coming off a disappointing season opener, the New England Patriots will get a chance for redemption against one of their division rivals. The Miami Dolphins will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a primetime AFC East battle.

The game will be both teams’ first division matchup of the year, and a big one for the Patriots. They did build some positive momentum in their loss to Philadelphia, but need to show that they can not just hang with the NFL’s better teams but actually beat them as well.

The Dolphins certainly fall into that category as well, with their offensive in particular a powerful unit. Of course, New England’s defense is also pretty good, which should make for an interesting battle.

