Patriots sign cornerback William Hooper, bringing practice squad back to capacity

The practice squad has returned to its limit for the New England Patriots.

The organization signed cornerback William Hooper on Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hooper, 23, went undrafted out of Northwestern State and joined the Green Bay Packers following a tryout at rookie minicamp in May. The FCS product was part of the 53-man cutdown in August after appearing in all three preseason games. Pro Football Focus charted his coverage for a 4-of-10 passing line with 30 yards against a pair of deflections.

During his five years with the Demons, Hooper started 33 of his 46 appearances. He earned second-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2022 after recording 29 tackles, 12 pass breakups and one blocked extra point.

Hooper, listed at 6 feet, 180 pounds, now becomes the 16th member of the current practice squad for the Patriots after quarterback Ian Book previously agreed to terms. The two openings were created as quarterback Bailey Zappe and running back Ty Montgomery signed to the 53-man roster on the eve of the opener.

The Miami Dolphins visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The AFC East kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.