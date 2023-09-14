Mac Jones was not happy with his Week 1 performance, shouldering the blame for the New England Patriots’ opening day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though he had plenty of promising moments and threw a league-high three touchdowns, the third-year quarterback had plenty of reason to feel down as well. He had a misfire that led to a pick-six, had some inaccuracies especially early on, and ultimately was unable to satisfy the team’s comeback ambitions in the fourth quarter.

But despite feeling “like I definitely let the team down,” Jones quickly closed the book on the 25-20 loss. How? By evoking the 24-hour rule.

“The biggest thing for me is the 24-hour rule,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “Win or lose, just enjoy the win if you win and then learn from the loss if you lose. Just trying to get better at those things, apply those things this week in practice, and move on to a really good team, honestly, just as good of a defense. ...

“I think you get so many opportunities during the year to do that and this is the next opportunity. I definitely want to have a good week of practice, control the controllables and go out there on Sunday, feel prepared and let it rip.”

The Patriots’ in-season schedule calls for a quick turning of the page. Usually, the team puts a wrap on the previous game within that 24-hour window Jones was referring to before starting to work on the next opponent.

This week, that opponent again brings a lot of talent to the table: the Miami Dolphins, who won their own season opener 36-34 over the Los Angeles Chargers, will visit Gillette Stadium for a primetime matchup on Sunday night.

“They’re really good up front,” continued Jones. “They’ve got everybody back, pretty much, and it’s always been a big challenge going against these guys. They’re definitely one of the top defenses, in my opinion.”

In his first two years in the NFL, Jones has met the Dolphins four times. Despite him completing 68.2 percent of his pass attempts for 959 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, the Patriots are 1-3 in those games.