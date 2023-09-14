After signing with the New England Patriots in free agency, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson was placed on the non-football injury list on July 25.

He stayed there throughout the entirety of training camp before being activated over a month later on Aug. 25. Despite missing the entire summer, that didn't stop him from playing all 80 snaps at right tackle in the Patriots season opener.

Anderson’s efforts were noticed and appreciated by his captain along the offensive line.

“I definitely made sure to let him know how much I appreciated his effort Sunday, because that’s tough,” Andrews said. “Obviously he’s a veteran player, but it’s really hard missing a training camp. You need a training camp. And a new system. So I really appreciated his effort. I think it says a lot [about] his work ethic to get back out there and go wire-to-wire like he did Sunday for us.”

After missing over a month of on-field work, Anderson’s conditioning was expectedly not at its peak. But, the lineman battled throughout despite his offensive line coach Adrian Klemm offering him a breather here and there.

“Test of fortitude he had. There was a point of time in the game that he was gasping and he was tired and all that but he pushed through it,” Klemm said. “I was like ‘Hey, you okay?’ and he was just like ‘Nah coach, I got it. I’ll let you know.’

“I was proud of him. Just fighting and just staying with it. He did a good job. And just as the weeks go by he’ll get in better and better shape.”

The illness that sidelined Anderson throughout the summer is still unknown, but he described it as serious enough where he was questioning his future in football at one point.

Now healthy and back on the field, Anderson is continuing to work to be his best self along New England’s offensive line.

“I think Calvin’s doing the best he can,” Bill Belichick said. “He’s dealt with some things this summer, but I think that’s all in the past now. He’s moved forward. He’s worked hard, and I’m sure he’ll do the best he can to be ready to go.”

“He’s working hard everyday to get back to his normal self and I think he’s on the right path to do so,” Klemm added. “I was pleased with him.”