New England Patriots links 9/14/23 - Week 2 Pats-Fins: Will the O-line be good to go on Sunday?

Week 2 starts tonight for the league but thankfully the New England Patriots don’t have to kick off until Sunday night. A quick peek at the injury report shows five offensive linemen included — with Trent Brown and Sidy Sow in the concussion protocol. Not good. A healthy O-line helps everything. This week I was hoping to see the run game break out, and the injury news doesn’t bode well for that happening. Still holding out hope the walking wounded can find a way to play. I’ll be keeping an eye out.
TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots. Series history, Quick hits, Scouting the matchups, Tale of the tape.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Dolphins at Patriots.
- Patriots-Dolphins latest Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots sign QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar reports Mac Jones invokes the ‘24 hour rule’ as the Patriots turn the page to the Dolphins.
- Photos: Patriots practice in throwbacks yesterday.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Jonathan Jones - David Andrews - Hunter Henry.
- Highlights: Extended Cut - Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony. (12 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Miami Dolphins preview, Week 2 storylines, special guest Andre Tippett. (2 hours)
- Patriots Playbook: Eagles recap, Dolphins preview and NFL Week 2 predictions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Keys to victory: Patriots vs. Dolphins. 1. Survive on the offensive line.
- Mike Kadlick identifies 3 crucial clashes in the Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins. 1. Mac Jones vs. Vic Fangio.
- Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots will get its run game rolling against the Dolphins.
- Andrew Callahan explains how Mac Jones has the chance for a signature win Sunday against the Dolphins.
- Doug Kyed shares the bad news that the Patriots’ entire starting offensive line is now dealing with injuries.
- Zack Cox breaks down the O-Line options amid rash of injuries; Five O-linemen appeared on the injury report.
- Mike Reiss takes a look at how the Patriots defense will fare against the Dolphins’ potent offense.
- Doug Kyed relays Jonathan Jones discussing how to defend Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Ty Law: ‘Getting your hands on him’ will be key in slowing down Tyreek Hill.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Why Smith-Schuster situation is ‘less than ideal’; More.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Preparing to face a ‘very, very explosive’ Dolphins team.
- Dan Kelly (PatriotsFootballNow) Meet the newest New England Patriot: QB Ian Book.
- Mark Daniels reports Mac Jones earned respect after taking accountability for the loss after the game.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots Notebook: A rookie’s intention, his classmates’ contribution and a newcomer’s condition
- Tim Crowley relays QB Tua Tagovailoa addressing what makes playing Bill Belichick and the Patriots challenging.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel can see a connection between Bill O’Brien and Mac Jones.
- Alex Barth passes along a report that the Patriots are showing interest in an in-season tackle move with regard to recently-released Bengals tackle La’el Collins.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Patriots Week One loss to Eagles and Dolphins preview. (69 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown out of Patriots practice with a concussion.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 2 referee assignments. Dolphins at Patriots: Shawn Smith.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) NFL 2023: Five key statistics for Week 2.
- Timo Riske (PFF) NFL statistical review after Week 1: Team tiers, dropback outcomes and more.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Updated QB rankings. Mac Jones 20th. ‘He’s still fighting the “limited game manager” allegations.’
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) QB Power Rankings, Week 2. Mac Jones 23rd. (+7): Week 1 was a positive step forward.
- Brooke Pryor (ESPN) Death of the long pass: Are vertical plays trending toward extinction?
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Zach Wilson presented ‘great opportunity’ as Jets turn the page after Aaron Rodgers’ injury.
- Ben Austro (Football Zebras) Defenses can now decline a safety in some cases. Here’s how this could be a literal gamechanger. Will a coach give back 2 for a chance at 6?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL expands practice squads for 2024 to encourage teams to sign international players.
- Ben Austro (Football Zebras) NFL targeting a game in Madrid in 2024.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) New NFLPA executive director calls for all grass fields.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Grass vs. turf debate reignites after Rodgers’ injury: There are a number of reasons why all NFL stadiums don’t have natural grass surfaces.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell addresses Jim Trotter’s lawsuit, suggests league will investigate.
