New England Patriots links 9/14/23 - Week 2 Pats-Fins: Will the O-line be good to go on Sunday?

Week 2 starts tonight for the league but thankfully the New England Patriots don’t have to kick off until Sunday night. A quick peek at the injury report shows five offensive linemen included — with Trent Brown and Sidy Sow in the concussion protocol. Not good. A healthy O-line helps everything. This week I was hoping to see the run game break out, and the injury news doesn’t bode well for that happening. Still holding out hope the walking wounded can find a way to play. I’ll be keeping an eye out.

