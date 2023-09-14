His sophomore campaign was a challenge for Christian Barmore. The defensive tackle suffered a knee injury in the New England Patriots’ sixth game of the season, and was hampered by the ailment for the rest of the year.

In total, he had to miss seven games and played a comparatively limited role after his return to action in mid-December. After having entered the year as a realistic candidate to make the famous second-year jump, his knee injury slowed his progress.

It did not stop it, though. If anything, it only delayed it.

The Patriots’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, after all, saw Barmore return to the levels of play the Patriots hoped they would eventually get when trading up for him in the second round of the 2021 draft. Not only was Barmore his usual disruptive self as a pass rusher, he also regularly showed up as a run defender.

As always Christian Barmore was a wrecking ball rushing the passer, but he also consistently shut down run lanes and showed great effort on Hurts' final QB draw carry https://t.co/bZEPVNuRD0 pic.twitter.com/dFdLnM33UU — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 11, 2023

For Bill Belichick, the key to Barmore’s growth is simple: health.

“Barmore’s had a good spring, good camp. I think he’s playing well,” the Patriots’ head coach told reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s improved. He’s gotten better, like most players do when they practice every day, they’re out there every day and they work hard. Then, they improve. When they’re not able to be out there and miss time, it’s harder to perfect your skills and improve. You do what you can do, but it’s a lot easier to improve as a player when you’re on the field practicing and playing.”

Coming off a season disrupted by injury, Barmore was available for the Patriots throughout the spring and summer. Now, he appears to be reaping the rewards of the work he was able to put in.

The season opener against the Eagles was proof of that. Barmore was credited with four quarterback hurries by Pro Football Focus and ranked third league-wide in pass rush win rate. In addition, he registered a pair of tackles in the run game — seeing increased opportunities on early downs compared to his first two seasons in the NFL.

“Christian’s done a good job of working in all areas,” his position coach, DeMarcus Covington, said. “His run game, pass game — obviously those things came to light in the game. But he’s been doing a good job of just trying to improve his game on early downs, third down, in the class room, so he can be a better pro.

“I think he’s done a good job with that. He just has to continue to do that throughout the season.”

With Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy and promising rookie Keion White also in the fold, the Patriots have a deep rotation along the defensive line. And while the sample size is admittedly as small as it can get this season, it appears Barmore might very well be on his way to establish himself as a key presence among that group.