Patriots vs. Dolphins Thursday injury report: Jonathan Jones added to New England’s limited while two remain absent

The New England Patriots remained without a pair of Week 1 starters during Thursday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow stayed in concussion protocol as AFC East work on the Miami Dolphins continued. An additional five members of the active roster stayed limited, as well, with veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones marking the lone addition.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (concussion)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

Dolphins

No players listed

At left tackle and right guard, respectively, Brown and Sow played all 80 offensive snaps in New England’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both have now missed consecutive practices for a line that has all five regular starters listed on the injury report to varying degrees.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

C David Andrews (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Dolphins

TE Julian Hill (ankle)

OT Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee)

CB Elijah Campbell (knee)

Jones joined New England’s limited handful due to an ankle ailment. The two-time Super Bowl champion logged 80 percent of the snaps last weekend at Gillette Stadium, which ranked behind fourth among members of the defensive backfield. Three Patriots starters in Parker, Strange and Onwenu each went from questionable to inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff. As for Boutte and Andrews, hamstring injuries have seen both designated as limited for consecutive practices.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder)

WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique)

G Connor Williams (knee)

CB Xavien Howard (thumb)

S Brandon Jones (knee)

No Patriots dealing with ailments have gone to full-go status since Week 2 preparations began. Six practiced in a full capacity for the Dolphins on Thursday, however, with Mostert in the backfield and Waddle out wide being upgraded. The former had been a non-participant on Wednesday due to knee maintenance while the latter was limited due to an oblique injury.