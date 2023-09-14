Patriots-Dolphins will be just another game for former Miami tight end Mike Gesicki

After spending the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Mike Gesicki will now get an opportunity to compete against his former team. It would therefore not be a surprise if the veteran tight end, who joined the New England Patriots as a free agent this offseason, had the date of the two clubs’ Week 2 meeting circled on his calendar.

However, it appears he very much has not. For Gesicki, going up against his ex-team will be just another game.

“I hate to sound cliché, but I’m not saying this for any other reason: I was excited last week, I’m excited this week,” Gesicki told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “You get 17 opportunities throughout the course of the year to go play football, that you’re guaranteed. It’s another opportunity, so I’m excited for it. …

“This is the National Football League, and I’m excited to play football when it comes to every single Sunday. Obviously, people are going to try to make it something that it’s ultimately not. It’s a football game and an opportunity to go out there and play.”

Gesicki had a successful career with the Dolphins. A second-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2018, he appeared in a combined 82 regular season and playoff games for the organization and caught 233 passes for 2,632 yards and 19 touchdowns.

But after spending the 2022 season on the franchise tag, the club decided not to retain him. Gesicki eventually found a new home with one of the Dolphins’ division rivals, signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract to come to New England.

Despite having closed the book on the Miami chapter of his pro football career, Gesicki still has fond memories of the people he used to work with.

“There are definitely a lot of people down there that I was close with,” he said. “Their tight end, Durham Smythe, I was always close with. Couple people in other departments, like Drew Brooks, he’s their director of security down there, who I was close with; some of their trainers. People are awesome down there and I was always thankful for them and grateful for it, but definitely happy where I am right now and happy to be a Patriot.”