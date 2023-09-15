New England Patriots links 9/15/23 - Week 2 Patriots-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

It’s Dolphins Week. There are no “must-win” games this early in the season, but it would certainly help the Patriots to win on Sunday — especially because it’s a division game and especially because it’s against the Dolphins. The Pats started off the season promptly digging themselves a hole. They don’t need to dig themselves a deeper hole by losing to an AFC East rival already at 1-0. Time to put down the shovel.

Analysts have already slapped the “NFL’s fastest offense” label on the Dolphins after they put up 36 points on the Chargers. But as Alex Barth points out below, the problem hasn’t been New England’s ability to limit Miami’s scoring. They had been doing a decent job of that. The problem is the Pats’ offense not being able to muster enough points to complement the defense. That’s the change we need to see this week. Bill O’Brien has to find a way for Mac Jones to move the ball behind a concussed and injured offensive line. Ball security is key. Won’t be easy, but I believe it’s doable. Go Pats!

