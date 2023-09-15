New England Patriots links 9/15/23 - Week 2 Patriots-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

It’s Dolphins Week. There are no “must-win” games this early in the season, but it would certainly help the Patriots to win on Sunday — especially because it’s a division game and especially because it’s against the Dolphins. The Pats started off the season promptly digging themselves a hole. They don’t need to dig themselves a deeper hole by losing to an AFC East rival already at 1-0. Time to put down the shovel.
Analysts have already slapped the “NFL’s fastest offense” label on the Dolphins after they put up 36 points on the Chargers. But as Alex Barth points out below, the problem hasn’t been New England’s ability to limit Miami’s scoring. They had been doing a decent job of that. The problem is the Pats’ offense not being able to muster enough points to complement the defense. That’s the change we need to see this week. Bill O’Brien has to find a way for Mac Jones to move the ball behind a concussed and injured offensive line. Ball security is key. Won’t be easy, but I believe it’s doable. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Gameplan: Slowing down Tyreek Hill, O’Brien vs. Fangio headline Sunday night’s matchup with the Dolphins.
- Mike Dussault’s 10 to Watch: Here are the key things to watch for in important Week 2 matchup. 1. Mac Attack.
- What They’re Saying: Miami Dolphins.
- Alexandra Francisco reports guard Cole Strange hosted a movie night with military veterans to kick off his newest philanthropy endeavor: the Cole Strange Foundation.
- Press Conferences: Myles Bryant - Kendrick Bourne - Deatrich Wise - Ezekiel Elliott - Jabrill Peppers - Matthew Judon - Lawrence Guy - Mike Gesicki.
- Belestrator: Defending against WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins playmakers on defense. (3.17 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Mike Gesicki. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22: Three positives on the offense, Eagles takeaways, Dolphins preview. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Week 2 preview, practice report updates, game predictions.
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots squishing the Phish. 1. Motion and Bunch: Bunch formations and motion will be the key to moving the ball in the air this week, keep the guys moving to let Jones read what’s happening on the other side of the ball and use those bunch formations to create confusion in the Miami secondary. More!
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Review: 3 Keys to the Patriots’ defense containing the Dolphins’ offense. 1. Don’t let Tyreek Hill take over. 2. Play complementary pass defense. More!
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for Sunday vs. Miami: Slowing down the NFL’s fastest offense. ‘It’s not like Tagovailoa has been lighting up the box score against Bill Belichick’s defenses... Instead, it’s been the Patriots offense that has struggled most in the matchups against the Tagovailoa-led Dolphins.’
- Michael Hurley tells us everything we need to know about Patriots-Dolphins in Week 2. The Pats are 7-1 at home when wearing their red throwback unis.
- Mike Kadlick spotlights 3 crucial clashes in the Pats-Fins matchup. 2. Kendrick Bourne vs. Xavien Howard.
- Mike D’Abate says the Patriots will have to contain the Dolphins high-powered offense in Week 2 ... especially speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
- Michael Hurley explains why this Patriots team can be pretty good. Better than most of us envisioned.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots added starting cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) to the injury report.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Dolphins: OL updates, starting CB status, injury tracker.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mac Jones strategy vs. vulnerable Dolphins defense: ‘Let It rip!’
- Andy Hart thinks Mac Jones needs to listen to Al Davis, Nike and Yoda. “Just win, baby!”
- Mark Daniels notes Ezekiel Elliott would love to see friend, free agent OT La’El Collins come to the Patriots.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Will big-name option fill biggest current need?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: How did Patriots rookies stack up in first NFL action?
- Michael Hurley says it’s time to make some damn declarations and then makes his Week 2 picks. Picks Dolphins over Patriots because he’s afraid of the injury report.
- Eric Wilbur rounds up what NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game.
- Next Pats Podcast: Phil Perry breaks down what he saw from the Patriots and why fans should feel optimistic about Mac Jones. Then, Rob Ninkovich breaks down the impressive rookie debut from DE Keion White. (1 hour video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mike Gesicki on facing Miami: People are going to try to make it something it’s not.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Tua and the Dolphins: The NFL’s most dangerous offense?
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL planning to crack down on illegal tackle alignment in Week 2; The NFL took heat last week for Jawaan Taylor and other tackles seemingly lining up illegally. /”seemingly”??
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 2 picks: Chiefs and Bills look to bounce back. 2 of 7 pick Pats to win in upset.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 2 NFL picks: Jaguars win thriller and drop Chiefs to 0-2, Patriots slow down explosive Dolphins, win 24-23.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Week 2 picks, best bets: Patriots cool off Dolphins offense.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 picks. Dolphins win 30-23.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 2 NFL picks against the spread. Dolphins win (-3) “It’s possible that the Patriots stymie this Dolphins attack, but Miami was too impressive last week for me to fade them here.”
- Conor Orr (SI) Examining the fine print of Lamar Jackson’s contract to understand how NFL deals work.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL appoints committee to examine outdated ownership rules. Robert Kraft included.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Media Mailbag: Jets’ future in prime time, best sports-talk radio show of all time and More.
- Albert Breer (SI) In grass vs. turf debate, NFL owners still won’t spend to protect their players.
VIEW FROM MIAMI
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) 4 things to know about Dolphins-Patriots heading into Week 2.
- Joe Schad (Palm Beach Post) New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio hardly blitzes. Until he does and it wins the game.
- Jacob Mendel (TheFinsider) Vic Fangio explains why Brandon Jones and David Long Jr. saw limited playing time against the Chargers
- Barry Jackson (Miami Herald) Dolphins coach addresses one of Tagovailoa’s unique skills, other issues.
- Joe Schad (Palm Beach Post) Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki aren’t talking (this week, anyway)
- Joe Schad (Palm Beach Post) Dolphins’ Terron Armstead: ‘Combination’ of back, ankle, knee kept me out Week 1. Armstead hopes to return to play on Sunday at New England.
Loading comments...