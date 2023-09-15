The New England Patriots have yet to rule recent absentees out for the AFC East opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and guard Sidy Sow were both listed as questionable on the final injury report after missing three consecutive practices while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The same call went for cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was sidelined for back-to-back sessions due to an ankle injury.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Trent Brown (concussion)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Dolphins

TE Julian Hill (ankle)

OT Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee)

LB Jaelan Phillips (back)

CB Elijah Campbell (knee)

Brown and Sow stayed in for all 80 offensive snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Jones saw 80 percent of the workload on defense. They are among six questionable for the Patriots. The remainder continued to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. That list includes the veteran Parker out wide as well as top guards in Strange and Onwenu, who were each questionable and inactive in Week 1.

But there were removals from the injury report for New England. Rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte along with center and captain David Andrews both will go without game designations after managing hamstring issues.

Each of Miami’s four questionable were limited participants to conclude divisional prep.