5 questions with The Phinsider: What’s going on with the Dolphins’ new-look defense?

Coming off a disappointing season opener, the New England Patriots will get an opportunity to right the ship versus a division rival. The Miami Dolphins, themselves standing at 1-0, will visit Gillette Stadium for a primetime meeting on Sunday night.

In order to get a better understanding of who the Patriots will be up against in Week 2, we exchanged questions with Kevin Nogle of Pats Pulpit’s sister site The Phinsider — the SB Nation community for all things Dolphins.

Here is what Kevin told us about the upcoming game.

1. Tua Tagovailoa made several off-platform and out-of-structure throws I didn’t think he was capable of. Are we about to see a significantly improved Tua this season?

We were seeing some of those last year, but it definitely feels like he has taken another step forward and is a little more confident in his ability and his understanding of Mike McDaniel’s offensive system. Even on what looks like bad throws sometimes, it is more of a communication issue, with Tagovailoa expecting the receiver to go one way and the receiver thinking the ball will be somewhere else, than it is a factor of Tagovailoa missing the throw or not being able to do it. I think there is also a factor that, as much as Dolphins fans are concerned about the offensive line, the offensive line seems to be at least solid. Of course, that can all change in an instant, but solid is an improvement and that is what we need to be seeing.

Does Tagovailoa have a rocket for an arm that is going to keep up with someone like Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen? No. Does that mean he cannot throw the deep ball or that he is not capable of being an NFL quarterback? Also no. We are seeing the evolution of Tagovailoa and it is turning him into the quarterback that had fans wanting the “Tank for Tua” season and had Miami select him fifth overall, ahead of Justin Herbert. As we begin to move to a new generation of quarterbacks following the Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers era, I think we are going to find the 2020 NFL Draft, with Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert, and Jordan Love all first-round picks, plus Jalen Hurts in the second round, was another draft chalk full of elite quarterbacks.

As for “significantly improved,” I think we will see Tagovailoa continue to grow into his role and into this offense. Again, I feel like we were seeing flashes of it last year, but now that he has had a full year to get used to McDaniel’s system — a system a lot of players have said is complicated and can be overwhelming in year one — I do feel like we will see it move from flashes to the standard. I hope we do not have to see a bunch of out-of-structure type of throws because the offensive line is giving him the ability to stay in the pocket, step up, and make the designed throw, but we do know he is capable of moving and throwing and now I think the league is starting to see it as well.

2. Jaylen Waddle is a great player, but he’s mostly been quiet against the Patriots (aside from his explosive TD before halftime of last season’s opener). Why is that and could we see that change this week?

I think that is Bill Belichick. I feel like the Patriots’ defensive system of taking one thing away from the offense has focused on Waddle. Last year, he had four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting and three catches for 52 yards in the second. In 2021, he had four for 61 yards and a touchdown in the first game and five for 27 yards and a touchdown in the second. If you told me a receiver had an average of four receptions for 52.25 yards and 0.75 touchdowns in four games, that would probably be a solid number two receiver, especially when you consider Tyreek Hill was on the team last year and the Dolphins split the second game between Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson at quarterback in 2022, but that is not Waddle-like performances.

I do think Belichick looks at Miami’s offense, even with Hill, and designs the defensive system to take Waddle away from the offense, then force them to try to rely solely on Hill. It can absolutely be an effective game plan if you can do it. So far, the Patriots seem to be able to do it. Add in an oblique injury that is causing Waddle some pain and slowing him a little early this season, and I am not sure we will see anything different in this game when it comes to Waddle’s performance.

3. How different does Miami’s defense look under Vic Fangio and how have the players acclimated to the new scheme?

Under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, Miami’s defense was based around a 3-4 system, but their use of amoeba style defensive fronts led to four or five players up on the line of scrimmage and never really made the team a 3-4 system. This year, they are absolutely a 3-4 base defense. The exotic blitzing from all over the defense is down, as would be expected from a Fangio defense, and the secondary is using zone much more than they did in the previous defense, where Flores and Boyer were happy to let cornerbacks play on an island with little or no help over the top. That said, we did see some of the blitzing return last week, especially down the stretch and from the cornerback position, and I would expect some of that to continue as Fangio adapts his base system to the players Miami has.

The players are definitely still working on the nuances of the defense. There were some plays last week where you could see a receiver from the Chargers take advantage of the zone and the gaps as the defense did not quite cover the seams as well as they will later in the season. It is a work in progress, but I definitely think we see it get better throughout the year.

Of course, Fangio would disagree that the players are still trying to get used to the system, saying this week, “I don’t know. I think that’s a convenient narrative. We should be adjusted. A part of it is I got to be adjusted too, and know what best fits, and what style best fits our players moving forward, and that could change from week to week depending on the opponent you’re playing. So I don’t put a lot of stock into that.”

4. The Dolphins’ pass rush, specifically Jaelan Phillips, got after Justin Herbert in obvious pass situations, but their run defense struggled. What were the reasons behind their shaky performance and could we see a quick turnaround this week?

Ummmmmm....

Fangio told the media on Wednesday when asked about the run defense, “I think most of that was basically my fault there. Just didn’t have the guys ready to play the type of game that I think they’re capable of playing and somewhere along the line, I didn’t do a good job of preparing them for the run game during the week, the 10 days of preparation because we started the week earlier. And somewhere along that way, I missed getting them ready for that.”

I really do not have a good explanation for what happened that allowed 233 yards on a 5.8 yards per rush average from L.A. last week. Even taking out Austin Ekeler’s 55-yard run, the Chargers averaged 4.8 yards per carry. That cannot happen.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stated it simply, “No excuses need to be made. We all know that wasn’t our standard. We’ve got to play better defense and that starts with me as an individual, as a leader. As the leader of the defense, it starts with me... We just have to be better — technique, fundamentals and just executing the plays that are called. Each one of the eleven (players) doing their job.”

And that may just be what it was. They were not playing together, they were not playing with their fundamentals, and they were just not quite doing their jobs. More reps and time playing next to each other in the scheme may help that, with players knowing where the guy next to him is going to be instinctively. There really was not anything to point toward and say that was the issue. It was all just one big issue and one they need to fix.

5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are three-point underdogs at home this weekend. Does that seem fair by your estimations and how can New England pull off an upset?

I think it is fair. If you told me it was a little closer, I would not argue with that either, though. Miami’s offense is explosive and it is going to challenge every defense it faces this year. Hill, Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert bring so much speed to the offense that it is tough to matchup with everyone. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios has the ability to become that underneath, quick, almost possession-like player — kind of like Wes Welker, who is now coaching him as Miami’s receivers coach. Tight end Durham Smythe was expected to be a sixth offensive lineman primarily, but he caught three passes, tying his career high, for 44 yards, a career high, on seven targets, a career high, giving Miami another possession-type of option. The Dolphins can come at a defense in multiple ways.

Again, I think the Patriots defense looks at Miami’s offense and tries to take away Waddle. Hill is going to get his numbers. You try to slow him down as best you can, but he is one of the, if not the, top offensive weapons in the league. He can do so much. You slow him, but realize you cannot stop him, so you take away something else and make Miami one-dimensional. It is an awesome dimension when you are talking about Hill with the ball in his hands, but he cannot do it all.

On defense, until Miami proves they can stop the run, play some smash mouth football. Maybe not three-pass attempts for Mac Jones levels of smash mouth football, but keep running the ball until the Dolphins defense stops it. I do not think you need to have Jones throwing 54 passes with just 22 rushing attempts unless this game gets out of hand early (which is a common issue for the Patriots lately as they make early mistakes then try to come back from them). If you get too deep into a pass-first, pass-often, pass-only style of offense (as Miami loves to do), the Dolphins defense with Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, and Wilkins are going to try to tee off and not worry about their run defense requirements.

