Patriots elevate Jalen Reagor, Calvin Munson from practice squad for Week 2 against Dolphins

The New England Patriots have elevated wide receiver Jalen Reagor and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad in advance of Sunday’s meeting with the Miami Dolphins.

Both call-ups are scheduled to revert following Week 2.

Reagor, 24, landed in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft at No. 21 overall. The TCU product spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings last summer. Through 45 career appearances, with 24 starts, Reagor has caught 72 passes for 799 yards and four touchdowns. He has added 83 rushing yards and 1,656 return yards, including a 73-yard score as a rookie. After clearing waivers in August, New England signed the 5-foot-11, 197-pound wideout to the practice squad at its formation.

Munson, 28, previously served as an elevation for the opener and stayed in for 14 snaps on special teams. The 2017 undrafted free agent via San Diego State is in his third separate stint with the Patriots, initially arriving on the practice squad en route to Super Bowl LIII. Munson has gone between Foxborough and Miami Gardens dating back to 2019. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker circled back last fall after reaching an injury settlement with the latter club. He has appeared in 44 NFL games, starting seven, to total 87 tackles along with two sacks and one forced fumble.

New England did not rule out any recent non-participants or limited participants on the final injury report. Six members of the active roster were instead listed as questionable. That group continues to include wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive linemen Trent Brown, Sidy Sow, Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, plus cornerback Jonathan Jones.

The AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It will see defensive end Chase Winovich, a Patriots third-round pick in 2019, return as a standard elevation for the visitors.