The New England Patriots headed into the weekend with six players listed as questionable on their injury report. At least one of them appears to be on his way to suit up for the upcoming primetime game against the Miami Dolphins.

Starting right guard Michael Onwenu, who was held out of last week’s season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles because of an ankle ailment, seems set to make a return. He “should be available” for the Patriots versus their division rivals, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Getting Onwenu back would be good news for a New England offensive line that has struggled with personnel consistency going all the way back to training camp.

After undergoing offseason ankle surgery, Onwenu started camp on the physically unable to perform list and was not activated until late July. And while he did participate in every open practice since, the team decided not to rush him back just yet; he was declared a game-day inactive versus the Eagles and replaced by rookie Sidy Sow.

Sow, meanwhile, is himself dealing with injury now. Just like starting left tackle Trent Brown, the fourth-round draft pick is in concussion protocol. In addition, guard Cole Strange and center David Andrews are questionable to play against Miami due to knee and hamstring issues, respectively.

While the statuses of those four are up in the air, it seems that at least Onwenu should be good to go on Sunday.

Onwenu, 25, was an ironman for the Patriots in 2022. Starting all 17 games at right guard, he was on the field for 99.4 percent of offensive snaps and arguably the most consistent performers on an offense that experienced considerable ups and downs throughout the year. And while the ankle injury he suffered in the season finale forced him to also start 2023 on the sidelines, he now appears ready to make a comeback.

The Patriots’ Week 2 home game against the Dolphins is scheduled for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 17.