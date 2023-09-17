The New England Patriots turn their attention to a matchup with their division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Foxboro.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to watch tonight’s game.

Week 2: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 17, 8:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Broadcast: NBC, Boston area on NBC 10 Boston

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Westwood One, SiriusXM (New England: 225, Miami: 226)

Odds: Dolphins -3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: The Phinsider

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

We will also deliver updates and analysis on social media, so give us a follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Also make sure to follow Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39), who will be live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.