NFL Week 2 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

As we wait for the New England Patriots to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, a full slate of Sunday games is set to kick off Week 2.

Lets get right into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

1:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0): Go good game! A clash of NFC teams will have no major impact on the Patriots this season. | FOX

Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (0-1): Go Raiders! Josh McDaniels will look to do his old team a favor by defeating the AFC East Buffalo Bills. | CBS

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1): Go good game! Two AFC teams that project to be in the thick of the wild card hunt come December. Good news for New England is one of them will drop a game this weekend. | CBS

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0): Go good game! Another NFC vs. NFC matchup that has no major impact on New England. | FOX

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (1-0): Go Colts! While these AFC teams project not to factor into the playoff scenario, an Indianapolis victory could help the Patriots strength of schedule. | FOX

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0): Go good game! Perhaps the game of the week as Patrick Mahomes takes on Trevor Lawerence in an AFC Divisional round rematch. Both the Chiefs and Jaguars should be in the AFC playoff hunt atop their divisions. | CBS

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0): Again... go good game! Another battle between NFC teams. | FOX

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1): Go good game! While a Chargers victory could help the Patriots strength of schedule, they project to be another AFC team battling for a Wild Card spot. | CBS

4:05 p.m. ET

New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1): Go Giants! The NFC only matchup won't affect New England too much, but with the Giants on their schedule it could be another boost to the Patriots’ strength of schedule. | FOX

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0): Go good game! A battle of NFC West teams that has no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets (1-0) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0): Go Cowboys! This one is quite obvious, as Zach Wilson and the Jets losing will always help the Patriots in the AFC East. | CBS

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1): Go Commanders! Both teams fall on New England’s scheudle, but we’ll always opt for the opposing conference in an AFC vs. NFC matchup. | CBS

