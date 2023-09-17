 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

New England takes on Miami on Sunday Night Football.

By Brian Hines Updated
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss in a date with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. If so, they will get to join the rest of the AFC East with a 1-1 record. If not, they will be two games behind in the division and have started a season 0-2 for the first time since 2001.

There is a lot on the line already this early in the year. Follow along with us live from Gillette.

Live Score: (0-1) Patriots 0 : 0 Dolphins (1-0)

Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First Quarter

The Miami Dolphins won the toss and deferred, putting Mac Jones and the Patriots offense on the field to start. New England’s offense picked up back-to-back on a Rhamondre Stevenson handoff and screen to Demario Douglas. Two plays later, a sack by Bradley Chubb and David Long Jr. knocked New England back and eventually led to a punt.

