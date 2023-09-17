The New England Patriots will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for their first primetime game of the year. The Dolphins are a strong opponent not just because they won their season opener last week, and the Patriots will have to go up against them without having all hands on deck.

Let’s take a look at their inactives for Sunday night.

Patriots inactives

WR Kayshon Boutte

OT Trent Brown

LB Anfernee Jennings

CB Jonathan Jones

DE Sam Roberts

OL Sidy Sow

CB Ameer Speed

The Patriots entered the weekend with six players listed as questionable on their final injury report. Of those six, three are not able to go.

Offensive linemen Trent Brown (concussion) and Sidy Sow (concussion) are out, as is cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle). Brown and Jones would have been starters, but their spots in the lineup will now go to the depth options at their respective positions. The expectation is that either Calvin Anderson, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. or Vederian Lowe will fill in for Brown, with Marcus Jones the prime candidate to take over for Jones.

Also inactive are four healthy scratches: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive lineman Sam Roberts, and cornerback/special teamer Ameer Speed. Boutte is the most noteworthy among them after playing the second-most wide receiver snaps on the team in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With DeVante Parker back in the lineup, however, the team decided to use practice squad call-up Jalen Reagor as depth on the perimeter.

Parker, meanwhile, is one of the three questionables able to suit up versus Miami; he will be ready despite having dealt with a knee injury. Also on the positive side are the returns of starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu. After they missed the season opener due to knee and ankle ailments, respectively, they will help hold down the fort up front.

Dolphins inactives

LT Terron Armstead

CB Elijah Cambell

TE Julian Hill

LB Jaelan Phillips

CB Kelvin Joseph

QB Skylar Thompson

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins will miss two big names along the line of scrimmage. Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee) and edge Jaelan Phillips (back) will both miss the game after being projected as questionable on Friday.

Cornerback Elijah Campbell (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) are also unable to suit up after carrying that same status heading into the weekend.