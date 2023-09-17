Patriots vs. Dolphins game day roster: More change coming to New England’s O-line

The New England Patriots will try to get back to .500 on Sunday night against a familiar opponent: the Miami Dolphins will be in town for both teams’ first division matchup of the year.

New England will enter the game with another reshuffled deck along the offensive line. While Trent Brown and Sidy Sow are out with concussions after starting last week’s season opener at left tackle and right guard, respectively, the team is getting back its starting guards: Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu are both good to go.

With that said, let’s take a look at New England’s 48-man game day roster for Week 1.

Patriots game day roster

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Running back (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II

Wide receiver (6): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor (PS), Matthew Slater

Tight end (3): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive tackle (3): Calvin Anderson, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews

Interior defensive line (6): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale

Defensive edge (2): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche

Linebacker (6): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board, Calvin Munson (PS)

Cornerback (4): Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade

Safety (5): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Brenden Schooler

Specialists (3): K Chad Ryland, P/H Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona

Besides the offensive line, the Patriots also saw some change at wide receiver. Kayshon Boutte, who was second on the team in snaps at the position last week, is a healthy scratch now and will be replaced by projected starting X-receiver DeVante Parker and practice squad elevatee Jalen Reagor.

Defensively, the Patriots will miss two members of their cornerback group. Jonathan Jones is out with an ankle injury and Ameer Speed, who was used primarily on special teams last week, a healthy scratch. This prompted Shaun Wade to leave the ranks of inactives for this game.

In total, the Patriots will dress eight rookie players against the Dolphins after dressing 11 last week. The average age of their game day roster is 26.6 years.

Patriots reserves

Game day inactives (7): WR Kayshon Boutte, OT Trent Brown, LB Anfernee Jennings, CB Jonathan Jones, DE Sam Roberts, OL Sidy Sow, CB Ameer Speed

Practice squad (14): DB Joshuah Bledsoe, QB Ian Book, WR/QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, WR T.J. Luther, LB Ronnie Perkins, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., WR Jalen Reagor, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OT Andrew Stueber, P Corliss Waitman

Injured reserve return (3): CB Jack Jones, OL Riley Reiff, WR Tyquan Thornton

Reserve/PUP (2): S Cody Davis, DE Trey Flowers

Exempt/Left squad (1): QB Matt Corral

Other than the inactives, the Patriots’ reserve group saw only one change this week. Quarterback Ian Book was added to the practice squad to bolster the quarterback depth behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but he has not been elevated — unlike fellow practice squadders Jalen Reagor and Calvin Munson.

Kickoff for the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.