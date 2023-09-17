Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones ruled out of Dolphins game with shoulder injury

The New England Patriots’ cornerback depth has taken another hit. Marcus Jones, who had started the team’s Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, left the game in he second quarter with what was later announced as a shoulder injury.

Jones was originally listed as questionable to return to the game, but eventually downgraded to “out” at the half.

The Patriots entered the game against their division rivals already down two of their nominal starter-level cornerbacks. Whereas Jack Jones will miss at least the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve, Jonathan Jones was deactivated for the Dolphins game after suffering an ankle injury during the week.

With those two absent, the Patriots called upon Marcus Jones to start at cornerback opposite first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez. He was forced to briefly leave the game in the first period due to an apparent equipment issue, but eventually returned.

However, he remained on the ground after a 28-yard catch-and-run by Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Jones left the field alongside members of the Patriots’ training staff and headed straight into the blue medical tent on the sidelines. He departed for the locker room shortly thereafter, and did not reemerge.