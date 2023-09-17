Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Mac Jones hits Hunter Henry for Patriots’ first touchdown against Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 17, 2023, 10:46pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Mac Jones hits Hunter Henry for Patriots’ first touchdown against Dolphins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email .@Patriots take it to the @MacJones_10 finds Henry on the run! : #MIAvsNE on NBC : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/gtnVPzIc4C— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023 The New England Patriots are in striking distance of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. Trailing 17-3, quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 6-yard touchdown to draw within one score. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Video: Spectacular Patriots fourth down attempt comes up just short Video: Mac Jones hits Hunter Henry for Patriots’ first touchdown against Dolphins Video: Brenden Schooler delivers spectacular field goal block against Dolphins View all 32 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
