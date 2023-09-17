 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 17 : 24 Dolphins

Filed under:

Video: Mac Jones hits Hunter Henry for Patriots’ first touchdown against Dolphins

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots are in striking distance of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. Trailing 17-3, quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a 6-yard touchdown to draw within one score.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 32 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...