Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Rhamondre Stevenson bursts into the end zone for a touchdown By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 17, 2023, 11:11pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Rhamondre Stevenson bursts into the end zone for a touchdown Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email .@dreeday32 pushes it in and the @Patriots answer back! : #MIAvsNE on NBC : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/LpIrQxrun9— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023 The New England Patriots have life after all. Falling behind 24-10, they answered with a touchdown drive of their own to draw within a touchdown of the Miami Dolphins. Rhamondre Stevenson pushed the ball in for the score. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Video: Spectacular Patriots fourth down attempt comes up just short Video: Rhamondre Stevenson bursts into the end zone for a touchdown Video: Christian Gonzalez catches first interception of his career View all 32 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...