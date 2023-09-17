. @dreeday32 pushes it in and the @Patriots answer back! : #MIAvsNE on NBC : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/LpIrQxrun9

The New England Patriots have life after all. Falling behind 24-10, they answered with a touchdown drive of their own to draw within a touchdown of the Miami Dolphins. Rhamondre Stevenson pushed the ball in for the score.