FINAL SCORE Patriots 17 : 24 Dolphins

Video: Rhamondre Stevenson bursts into the end zone for a touchdown

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots have life after all. Falling behind 24-10, they answered with a touchdown drive of their own to draw within a touchdown of the Miami Dolphins. Rhamondre Stevenson pushed the ball in for the score.

